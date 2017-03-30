Urchins defeat Falcons in eight innings to take series

East Union reached into their bag of late-game heroics to defeat Ingomar for the second time in three days as the Urchins broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the top of the eighth to take the 4-3 win and sweep the series in Division 1-2A.Unlike Tuesday’s series opener in which the Urchins trailed for the majority of the contest, East Union manufactured the first run on Friday in the top of the first inning.The 1-0 score held steady through four innings of play before the Urchins scored another single run in the top of fifth to take a 2-0 lead.Ingomar cut into the East Union lead, scoring a run of their own in the bottom of the frame with a run to pull within 2-1 after five.The Urchins scored another run in the top of the sixth to again take a two-run lead, but the Falcons came back to score a run to trim the score to 3-2.Ingomar held the Urchins scoreless in the seventh and scored another run in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings with the score knotted at 3-3.This set up another heartbreaker for the Falcons as the Urchins plated the winning run in the top of the eighth and held Ingomar scoreless for the 4-3 win.Josh Basil got the win in relief for the Urchins. Cade Bell had three hits to lead East Union at the plate while Ty McDonald had two hits.Kelton Hall had four hits for the Falcons, Easton Williams and JD Gault had two hits apiece. Zach Koon had a double for Ingomar.East Union is now 8-4 and 2-0 in division while Ingomar slips to 7-4 and 1-2.