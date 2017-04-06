County Champions

Lady Urchins win fourth straight county fast pitch titleINGOMAR – East Union marched through the Union County fast pitch tournament without a blemish, going 3-0 to take their fourth consecutive title and sending their seniors out on a high note.“When I took over fast pitch these seniors were ninth-graders and I think at that time, West Union had been pretty dominant in fast pitch and we beat them at New Albany that year,” East Union head coach Josh Blythe said. “We have won four in a row now.”East Union defeated West Union in their opening game on Friday and proceeded to post Saturday wins over Myrtle (11-3) and Ingomar (9-1).“There are always certain things that we strive for every year,” Blythe said. “Our short bucket list every year is to win the county tournament, win our division and we want to play for North Half championships. I felt for the most part of the tournament that we pitched really well and at time we hit really well. We had timely hitting and ran the bases well except for a couple of blunders. I’m proud of the kids and we’ve tried to establish a culture of winning.”The Lady Urchins scored in all six innings of play against Ingomar in the tournament finale, putting up two runs in the first, third and fifth innings while posting single runs in the second, fourth and sixth for the 9-1 tournament clincher. The Lady Falcons scored their lone run in the sixth.Callie Frazier was the winning pitcher as she went seven innings and held the Lady Falcons to a single run.East Union 11, Myrtle 3Myrtle took an early 2-0 lead in their first at-bat on Heather Smith’s two-RBI double, but the Lady Urchins came back with four runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a 4-2 advantage.East Union extended their lead to 9-2 after two innings with a five-run second off three walks, a hit-by-pitch batter and singles by Frazier, Sallie Pannell and Colby Stafford.Kristen Young drove in Kinsley Gordon in the third for the final Lady Hawk run, but the Lady Urchins countered with a run of their own in the bottom of the frame as Kallie Roberts led off with a single and was driven in by Raelee Bell’s triple.Emily Coggin took the win on the mound for the Lady Urchins, scattering seven hits.West Union 8, Myrtle 5West Union ran out to the 8-0 lead after two innings and held off a Myrtle rally in the late innings to take the 8-5 win and finish the tournament with two wins and one loss.Annie Orman scored the Lady Eagles first run on a delayed steal of home. Emma Callicutt drove in Rebekah Pilcher on a fielder’s choice to give West Union the 2-0 after an inning.The Lady Eagles took advantage of a hit-by-pitch, five walks and three hits to score six runs in second. Eden Conlee, Mattie Pilcher and Maegan Whittington had RBIs in the inning while Chloe Wright and Sophie Hooker scored back-to-back runs on a passed ball and wild pitch to extend the West Union lead to 8-0.Myrtle scored one run in the third and four in the sixth for the 8-5 final. Megan Lowery, Kristen Young and Heather Smith had RBIs for the Lady Hawks.