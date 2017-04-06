Myrtle girls win small schools division at Journal Relays
Myrtle girls won six events on Saturday at the Daily Journal Relays at Tupelo High School to take home the team title among small schools (1A-2A-3A) with 188 points.
Myrtle had five individual winners including double-event winner, Jenna Sampson, in the girls 100 and 300 hurdles in times of 20.34 and 1:04.67.
Other individual event winners included Taylor Wages in the girls triple jump (28-07.25), Mykailla Foster in the high jump at 4-00 and Sierra Kiddy won the 800 meters in 2:50.80.
Myrtle won the girls 4×800 meter relay as well with Laykin Dulaney, Maggie Moody, Taylor Rumsey and Laken Bullock.
Myrtle placed second in the boys competition to 3A Holly Springs and were led by Blake McNeal, winner of the boys 1600 and 3200 meter runs with times of 5:27.00 and 12:20.70.
Other first place finishers for the Hawks were Darshawn Hill in the long jump (18-07) and Cole Windham (8-00) in the pole vault.
Myrtle boys also won the 4×800 relay with the team of Evan Gann, Elijah Thompson, Daylon Jones and Colby Gray.
New Albany boys and girls both turned in sixth place finishes with Stacia Massey being the lone event winner in the girls shot put with a throw of 33-08.
About Dennis ClaytonI cover high school sports in Union County and occasionally contribute sports articles to sister community newspapers of Journal Inc. I have lived in Union County my entire life and strive to use my articles to promote our players, teams and schools. Follow me on Twitter: @denclayton for scores and updates on our local high school teams.
