Third inning costly in East Union division loss to Mantachie

ELLISTOWN – The third inning was the undoing for the East Union Lady Urchins in their Division 1-2A contest with rival Mantachie. The Lady Urchins surrendered five runs on two hits and four errors and lost 7-5 to the Lady Mustangs.“We had our chances and simply didn’t make the defensively plays we needed to,” East Union head coach Josh Blythe said. “Ask our kids and I think they’ll tell you the same thing. We hurt ourselves too many times to overcome in the latter innings. Even with all of that we fought tooth and nail to the end and put the pressure on them.”East Union had recorded two outs in the third and Mantachie had a runner aboard the bases when three consecutive errors opened up the gates for the five run inning to wipe out the Lady Urchin lead and put the Lady Mustangs up 5-3.“Defensively we were really out of character with the mistakes we made,” Blythe said. “Anytime you give up six unearned runs, you’re digging yourself a hole.”The Lady Urchins went up early in the game as they scored a run in the first on Emily Coggin’s RBI and added two more runs in the second inning for a 3-0.Sallie Pannell got things started in the Lady Urchin second with a single and Colby Stafford followed with another single to put runners at first and second. Jessie Roberts came in to pinch run for Stafford.Pannell and Roberts scored on a throwing error by the Lady Mustangs on Kaitie Boatner’s grounder as things appeared to be going the Lady Urchins way, but the third inning swung the momentum the other way.“We simply didn’t get the breaks we needed,” Blythe said. “Several balls were hit hard right at them (Mantachie). It happens like that sometimes.”Mantachie added a run in the fifth as the leadoff batter walked and later scored.The Lady Urchins attempted a rally in the bottom of the frame as Hannah White singled then stole second. Boatner reached on a bunt single with White moving to third. Boatner proceeded to steal second to give East Union runners in scoring position with Raelee Bell at the plate.Bell smashed a two-RBI double to close the Mantachie advantage to 6-5, but a groundout to the pitcher and a fly out to center ended the threat.The Lady Mustangs added an insurance run in their half of the sixth as another error proved costly to East Union by allowing a batter to get on with two out. A walk, followed by a RBI single drove in the final run of the contest for Mantachie.East Union mounted one final threat in the sixth as Rebecca Sheffield reached on an error and White belted a double to put runners at second and third with two out. Mantachie was able to record the out and escape without allowing a run.“I’m ready to play and I think our kids are ready to play,” Blythe said “We are eager to get out and show that we’re not defined by this one bad game defensively.”