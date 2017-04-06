Urchins shutout the Wildcats in division baseball
By Dennis Clayton on April 6, 2017 in East Union, Sports
ELLISTOWN – East Union needed only five innings to take out the Walnut Wildcats by a margin of 11-0 on Tuesday.
Joel Wilkinson tossed a two-hitter in four innings of work and Ty McDonald came on to work the fifth to preserve the shutout.
Zane Wilkinson got the Urchins rolling from the leadoff spot as he singled, stole second and scored on Cade Bell’s RBI single. Bell was driven in by cleanup batter Josh Basil to give east Union a 2-0 lead after one.
Jacob Raines smashed a double to leadoff the Urchin second and Ethan Hitt collected a single following a walk. Zane came through with his RBI to give East Union a 3-0 advantage.
Joel’s sacrifice bunt moved runners over to second and third, setting the stage for Bell’s three-run homer to left that gave the Urchins a 6-0 lead after two.
The leadoff spot was huge for the Urchins again in the third inning as Ty McDonald started off the frame with a single, stole second and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Jake Wood.
Zane kept the magic going from the leadoff spot for the Urchins in the fourth with his single. He moved up to second following a successful steal attempt and was driven in by Joel’s single. Bell delivered with his RBI double, scoring Joel.
The final two Urchin runs scored on Preston Crump’s drive to the fence that the Walnut left fielder got a glove on, but dropped as he crashed into the fence.
East Union improved to 11-6 and 5-0 in Division 1-2A.
About Dennis ClaytonI cover high school sports in Union County and occasionally contribute sports articles to sister community newspapers of Journal Inc. I have lived in Union County my entire life and strive to use my articles to promote our players, teams and schools. Follow me on Twitter: @denclayton for scores and updates on our local high school teams.
