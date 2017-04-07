East Union squeezes past Ingomar in division softball

ELLISTOWN – Ingomar fought East Union through nearly seven innings of play before the Lady Urchins scored on a wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to escape with the win in Division 1-2A softball on Thursday.“Our mental mindset entering the game was not nearly where it needs to be for a big division game,” East Union head softball coach Josh Basil said. “We gave ourselves plenty of opportunities to score early and often, but didn’t get the big hit. I thought Lauren Thompson (Ingomar pitcher) threw it well, mixing pitches and locating in, out, up and down. She competed really well.”Ingomar scored first as Gara Beth Self singled, stole second and later scored on Maggie Smithey’s sacrifice fly.East Union struck next in the low-scoring affair as Kaitie Boatner led off the Lady Urchin first with a bunt single. Boatner stole second and then stole third to set up Callie Frazier’s RBI single and tie the game 1-1.Neither team could get much offense going until the fourth when Ingomar failed to take advantage of a golden opportunity.Maggie Smithey reached on an error to start the inning followed by back-to-back singles by Thompson and Lindsay Hall to load the bases. The Lady Falcons could not plate a run however as a popup to the pitcher, grounder to the pitcher in which the lead runner was thrown out at the plate was followed by another groundout and ended the inning.“What do you say, missed opportunities,” Ingomar head coach Justin Weeden said. “That’s the story of our season so far, missed opportunities and not taking advantage when people give us those. It’s just not coming through when you need that clutch hit. They (East Union) are tough, they’re gamers.”The Lady Urchins came back in their half of the frame to also load the bases with two outs on an error and two walks, but came away with nothing as the final out was retired on a popup to short.East was finally able break the stalemate in the fifth as Frazier reached on an error. Jessie Roberts came on to pinch run and went to second on a wild pitch.Sallie Pannell hit her RBI single to score Roberts and give the Lady Urchins a 2-1 lead after five innings of play.Ingomar came right back in their next at-bat in the sixth as Smithey doubled to lead off the inning. Morgan Gooch delivered the RBI single to score Smithey and tie the game at 2-2.The Lady Falcons got a hit in the seventh, stole second to get in scoring position when Emily Coggin made one of the key plays of the game.Goggin fielded a grounder to third, feigned a throw to first and wheeled around ran down the base runner at second to record the second out. Ingomar would strand a runner on the base paths and fail to score.“Emily had one ball hit hard at her and made a full arm fake and caught the Ingomar kid in a rundown that was critical,” Blythe said.Coggin struck again in the final inning as she singled and reached to lead off the inning. Coggin then tagged up and took second on a foul popup that was caught in close to the Ingomar dugout. She went over to third on an error and scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two away.Frazier was the winning pitcher for the Lady Urchins, going the distance in the contest.“Callie does what she does, pound the strike zone and mix pitches well,” Blythe said. “Kaitie Boatner made about three highlight type plays that were critical. One being a U6 double play and one being a leap in the six hole to make an out.”