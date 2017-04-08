Eagles bounce back to defeat Panthers in division

ENTERPRISE – West Union rebounded from a tough game one loss to Pine Grove on Tuesday and dominated the visitors from Tippah County to the tune of 9-1 on Friday night.Andrew Childers went the distance on the mound for the Eagles, allowing one run while scattering five hits with a walk and eight strikeouts.“Hey Childers, a senior, had an unbelievable performance and stepped up in a big situation,” West Union head baseball coach Ashley Russell said, “I couldn’t be prouder of Childers and his performance.”The Eagles used a huge second inning to jump out to a nice lead by taking advantage of scoring opportunities with timely hitting. West Union had three batters that were hit-by-pitch, two walks and two hits to score four runs.Chance Bogue delivered three biggest hit of the game during the inning with his three RBI double with two outs to score the initial runs of the contest.Ryder Willard followed Bogue with his RBI single and the Eagles led 4-0 after two.“”That’s what we missed on Tuesday night was the big hit and with two outs and bases loaded, Chance got a huge hit,” Russell said. “Chance may very well be our most improved player this year and he showed up big right there. Ryder came back and got a big hit to drive Chance in. I was proud of us all night for adding a run here and there when we could.”The Eagles came back in the third inning to add two runs on Riley Bogue’s RBI single and a sacrifice bunt RBI by Reed Schiele to go up 6-0.Pine Grove had managed to get a couple of runners aboard in the top of the third, but Childers notched three strikeouts to prevent any damage.Boo Robertson drove in a run during the Eagle fourth as leadoff batter Willard walked, stole second, moved to third on a passed ball and came home on the Robertson RBI.Pine Grove scored their only run of the game in the sixth on a sacrifice fly RBI following a single and double.The Eagles came back in their half of the inning to score the final two runs of the game as Willard for the second time on an error and Childers followed with the RBI single to give the Eagle the final advantage of 9-1.“I thought we would respond this way and I hoped that we would respond this way tonight,” Russell said. “That’s a good baseball team, Pine Grove is a good baseball team. We came up on the short end on Tuesday night, but we came back and practiced well. I couldn’t be more proud of my team for the way they responded to adversity.”West Union improves to 12-4 overall and 7-1 in Division 2-1A.