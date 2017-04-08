Lady Falcons drop division decision to Lady Mustangs

INGOMAR – The Lady Falcons of Ingomar just couldn’t manufacture runs for themselves and proved to be a bit generous to the Lady Mustangs of Mantachie in their 9-3 loss on Saturday.“Not picking up that run off the base hit in the first inning and not tagging on a fly ball in the second inning hurt,” Ingomar head coach Justin Weeden said. “We had a couple of passed balls behind home plate that hurt us and a couple of mishandled balls in the field that hurt us. They (Mantachie) took advantage of those mistakes, we did not.”Mantachie scored in their first as Lindsey Barber singled and later scored on MacKenzie Montgomary’s RBI single.The Lady Falcons came back to tie the game in their half of the first as leadoff batter Gara Beth Self reached on an error, stole second and later scored from third on a fielders choice by Maggie Smithey. Self was safe at home on a close play as Mantachie chose to throw home while Smithey rounded first and wound up at second on the play.Lindsay Hall came up with two outs and singled to left. Smithey went sent home in the attempt to score, but a perfect throw from the Lady Mustang left fielder cut her down at the plate and the teams were tied 1-1 after an inning.Mantachie scored two runs in the second and the Lady Falcons scored a run on Ashley Forester’s RBI single in the bottom of the seond. However, Ingomar missed a golden opportunity to tie on a fly ball to left when the baserunner failed to tag and advance home and after two innings of play, Mantachie led 3-2.Two more runs crossed the plate in the Mantachie third and the Lady Falcons found themselves on the short end of a 5-2 score.Ingomar finally scored in the fifth as Self walked , stole second and was driven in by Smithey”s RBI single to pull the Lady Falcons to within two runs at 5-3.Mantachie added a run in the sixth and three insurance runs in the seventh to seal the win at 9-3.“They (Mantachie) can hit the ball and they are very disciplined hitters,” Weeden said. “They are not going to beat themselves, they didn’t make errors in the field, we did. Top to bottom, they did what it took to get on base and win the game. They did the basics to win, we didn’t.