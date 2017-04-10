Stroud resigns as coach of NAHS Lady Bulldogs

NEW ALBANY – After 13 years as the head coach for New Albany’s girls’ basketball program, John Stroud announced his resignation on April 10.

“The whole season [2016-2017] I’ve been thinking that this might be my last year,” Stroud said, “It’s just good timing. I have two businesses in town that keep me busy and it’s a good time for the team, too. We have a young group of girls now, there won’t be any seniors on the team next year, and I didn’t want to leave with a big senior class coming in.”

Stroud briefly considered stepping down as head coach in 2014 following the graduation of his youngest daughter Anna Frances Stroud, but stayed to see out the final season of 2015 graduate Samantha Bridges and then in 2016 for seniors Jazzmine McWilliams and Tashonda Caviness.

“This year just feels like a good time to move on,” Stroud said.

As head coach for the Lady Bulldogs, Stroud led the team to a 248-131 record and a Class 4A state title in 2011. New Albany also made appearances in the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s state tournament in 2009 as a semi-finalist, 2010 where the team finished as the Class 4A runner-up, and 2015 when the Lady Bulldogs lost in triple overtime to Bay High School in the quarterfinal round.

While Stroud resigned from coaching the Bulldogs, he isn’t convinced this is the end of his coaching career.

“I don’t think I would coach high school again,” Stroud said, “If I coached again, it would be in college.”

Stroud’s career includes 32 years of coaching, including three years as the head coach of the New Albany boys basketball program from 1985-1988 and two years at East Mississippi Community College from 1988-1990. Following his time at EMCC, Stroud moved to Millsaps College where he spent thirteen seasons with the Majors from 1990-2003.

Stroud took over as head coach for the Lady Bulldogs in 2004.

Stroud, a native of Myrtle and a graduate of West Union Attendance Center, played college basketball at the University of Mississippi and moved on to spend two years playing professional basketball; first with the Houston Rockets following being chosen as a first-round draft pick in 1980 and then in the Spanish Pro-League in 1982.

“Basketball has been my life for so many years,” Stroud said, “32 years of coaching and then 11 years of playing….it’s been 40-something years of my life.”

Following Stroud’s resignation, the New Albany school board approved current Lady Bulldog assistant coach Micha Washington to take over as head coach for the program.

Washington is a New Albany High school graduate and a former player of Stroud’s that was part of the 2011 state championship team.