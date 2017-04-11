Local churches hosting Easter-related events

By Rachel Mitchell

Special to the Gazette

Several area churches are offering a variety of programs and plays for Easter.

First United Methodist Church will host its final Lent Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Good Friday, April 14. The luncheons, which were previously held on Wednesdays during Lent, featured guest speakers from area churches. For the Good Friday Lent Luncheon, the church pastor will give the service.

First United will also host Maundy Thursday at 7 p.m., Thursday April 13, and will feature the youth of the church in a drama play. Easter services will be held on Easter Sunday at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. for the traditional service and 9 a.m. for the contemporary service.

The Sanctuary of New Albany will host its Easter program entitled “He is Alive” at 10 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 16. The program will feature approximately 80 children from the Sunday school and 15 choir members. Testimonials will be given along with singing and sign language portions. After the service a “Candy Rain” will take place in which the children will be able to catch candy that is dropped from a rooftop.

Watson Grove will host an Easter Egg Hunt from 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 15.at the Boys and Girls Club. Free hot dogs and hamburgers, as well as prizes, will be available.

Real Life Church, located at 1023 Highway 348 in New Albany, will also host an Easter celebration service at 10:30 a.m., April 16. An Easter Egg Hunt will be held at noon, with hotdogs, hamburgers, a bouncy house, music and photo booth available.

Two local churches had Easter-related events last weekend as well.

For the sixth year, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church organized the “Stations of the Cross” production, held Palm Sunday, April 9. In “Stations of the Cross” members from not only the Catholic Church but other area churches marched, starting at the Union County Courthouse, and ending at the First United Methodist Church in New Albany. Between the start and finish were 14 stops, the first of which involved Christ being condemned by Pontius Pilot, and the last being the Crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. There were no speaking parts, but the actors sang in between stops. The play is described as “Jesus walking His last steps to His crucifixion, our hope of salvation, and eternal life.” The march began at 3 p.m. at the Union County Courthouse and ended 45 minutes to one hour later at the Methodist Church.

The First Baptist Church in New Albany presented their Easter Passion Play, April 7-9. This was the church’s fifth year to produce a play and this year’s dramatic musical was called “My Deliverer” and was about the birth, life and death of Jesus. The musical involved 150 cast members in authentic costuming, and the stage was set with authentic scenery. A live orchestra accompanied children, youth and adult choir’s as well as the drama team. Admission to the musical was free to the public. The church will also offer an Easter Sunday worship service at 8a.m., and 10:30 a.m. with Sunday school at 9:15.

All the programs and events at the churches are free and open to the public, everyone is welcome and invited to attend.