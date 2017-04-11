Miscues help Lady Hawks to win over Pine Grove

MYRTLE – The Myrtle Lady Hawks went to the bottom of the seventh in their Division 2-1A softball game against Pine Grove trailing 4-1 and needing help to pull out a win. The Lady Hawks got the help they needed from the visiting Lady Panthers and slipped past Pine Grove 5-4.“What you just saw was the definition of winning ugly,” Myrtle head coach Marty Cook said. “We did not hit it well at all and credit the pitcher, she kept us off balance. I’m not going to take anything away from her, she pitched a heck of a ball game.”Pine Grove’s defense aided the Lady Hawks with five errors during the final at-bat as Myrtle sent eight batters to the plate and scored four runs to pull out the win“We just kept plugging, kept hitting and never gave up on plays,” Cook said. “They bobbled a few here and bobbled a few there, I don’t know if there was a clean base hit that entire inning. I told the girls that if you keep plugging away, good things will happen.”Cook was correct in his assessment of the final inning, there was not a clean base hit during the frame for the Lady Hawks, but the five errors, a base on balls and an intentional walk paved the way to snatch the win from the jaws of defeat for Myrtle.Breanna Smith led off the Myrtle seventh and reached on an error. Ally Smith followed and also reach on an error. A wild pitch moved the runners up to second and third with no outs.Megan Lowery walked to load the bases and Karlie Bolden reached on an error to score Breanna to pull the Lady Hawks to within two runs.Kinsley Gordon hit into a fielders choice, forcing Bolden at second, but driving in Ally to score and close the Pine Grove lead to one.An intentional walk was issued to Heather Smith to load the bases after Gordon stole second which put the force on at any base. Sara McDonald hit a grounder to third that was misplayed, allowing Lowery to score and tie the game at 4-4.Kristen Young delivered the fly ball to right which was dropped by the outfielder, allowing Gordon to score the winning run.“We didn’t give up, we could have given up, putting all those zeros up there (on scoreboard) and getting frustrated,” Cook said. “We 10-run ruled them last time, beat them 10-0, but they’re a good team and I knew it wasn’t going to be that way this time. We made some defensive plays today. When your bats aren’t working, then your defense has got to step up. We rolled a double play to get out of the first and Breanna in right field threw out a girl out trying to go to second (during seventh inning) which were big plays.Myrtle improves to 13-7 overall and the Lady Hawks are perfect in division at 6-0.