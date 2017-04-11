Washington tapped to lead Lady Bulldogs basketball program

NEW ALBANY – Monday marked a full circle moment for Micha Washington.

The New Albany native was approved on April 10 to take over the high school girls basketball program by the New Albany School District’s school board following the resignation of longtime Lady Bulldogs coach John Stroud.

“Who would have thought that after playing for someone for four or five years, and then coming back and coaching with them that I would end up following him into the job,” Washington said. “It’s definitely a full circle moment.”

Washington, age 23, played under Stroud at New Albany High School from 2007 to 2011 and was part of the Lady Bulldogs Class 4A state championship team in 2011 during her senior year.

Washington is a 2015 graduate of the University of Mississippi with a degree in education and began her coaching career at New Albany High School as an assistant coach under Stroud in August 2015.

With such a close history with both New Albany and Stroud, Washington expects that the reach of the Bulldogs’ former coach will continue into next season.

“He’s [Stroud] drastically influenced my coaching style because I see myself doing a lot of the same things that he does,” Washington said. “His mottos aren’t exactly mine but his big points of emphasis are also mine. He puts a lot of focus on defense and so do I. We aren’t exactly the same, but he’s definitely influenced my coaching philosophy for sure.”

“You want one of your own to follow you,” Stroud said. “Micha has a great basketball mind, she understands it and she’ll do well. I’m sure she will have learning curves, but I’m excited for her.”

Washington inherits a young team at NAHS, including a rising class of freshman that lost only two games in their eighth-grade season. The Lady Bulldogs high school squad finished the season with a 16-13 record.

“I’m ready to take the bull by the horns,” Washington said. “This is home so I’m excited to give back to the community that gave so much to me when I played.”