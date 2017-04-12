Pounds hired to lead Lady Bulldogs softball program

NEW ALBANY – Booneville native Evan Pounds has been hired as the incoming head coach for the New Albany softball program following the resignation of current head coach Tom Zahller.



Zahller will be moving to Alabama to be with his family at the conclusion of the 2016-2017 school year, and his resignation was approved by the New Albany School Board at the March meeting.

Pounds’ hire was approved by the Board on April 10.

“I’m very excited about it,” Pounds said. “This is going to be a great experience. I’m looking forward to getting there and getting to know the players.”

In addition to coaching softball, Pounds will also serve as an assistant football coach for the Bulldogs under high school head coach Jake Hill.

As part of the NAHS program Pounds will work on the offensive side of the ball.

Pounds has spent three years coaching wide receivers for Lake Cormorant, whose program played for the Class 5A North Half title in 2016 against eventual 5A champion West Point.

The softball program marks Pounds first head coaching job following three years as an assistant coach with the Lake Cormorant Lady Gators.

Pounds, a 2011 graduate of the University of Mississippi, also served two years as a graduate assistant for softball at Delta State University as well as a stop at Northeast Mississippi Community College as an assistant softball coach.



“I’ve really been fortunate to work under a great coach in [Lake Cormorant’s] Chris Smith for three years and I’ve learned from him how to build run a program and how to build a culture through the program. I’m looking forward to bringing that to New Albany.”

“My philosophy is really to start out with the basics: pitching, hitting, fielding and just develop our skills through that,” Pounds said. “It’ll be challenging because the girls won’t know my system, but I’m enthusiastic about it and I want to build the program up.”

Pounds played baseball at Booneville High School and later at NEMCC and plans to bring his experience as a player into his coaching, Pounds said.