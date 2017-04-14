MYRTLE – The Myrtle Lady Hawks came from behind to defeat West Union’s Lady Eagles 4-3 in eight innings on Thursday in Division 2-1A softball on Sara McDonald’s walk-off RBI single. The win secured the first-ever division fast pitch championship for the Lady Hawks was they marched through division undefeated.“It was just a total team effort, putting those zeros up early in the game, double plays, girl hits a double then tries to stretch it into a triple and we throw her out,” Myrtle head coach Marty Cook said. “It was just a bunch of things that came together and these girls deserve it. The reason that they are so excited over there is that this is the first time in Myrtle history that we’ve won division in fast pitch. It goes back to the late 90’s and early 2000 when we first started the program, we never have won it. These girls made history tonight.”The Lady Hawks were down a run at 3-2 going into the bottom of the eighth and Cook appealed to his team’s pride in efforts to rally for the win.“I told the girls when we came in after they (West Union) scored that run that they were division champions because West Union had to beat us by nine,” Cook said. “Then I said, how do you want to be division champions, do you want to back in or do you want to go out and win it? I challenged them to go out and win it. One thing that I’ve also tried to emphasize to the girls is give God the glory because He is the One that gives them the ability to play and that’s been a huge difference in the team.”Karlie Bolden led off the Myrtle eighth with a single and Kinsley Gordon walked to put two runners aboard. Heather Smith followed Gordon and was hit-by-pitch to load the bases for Sara McDonald with no outs.McDonald delivered the walk-off two-RBI hit down the line in right to score Bolden and Gordon and win the contest for the Lady Hawks by the 4-3 final.“I just went and told Sara if you get a base hit, we’re going to win this ballgame because no one is going to throw Kinsley out,” Cook said. “Sure enough, she did all we needed to bloop it over there and with Kinsley’s speed we scored.”The Lady Eagles had taken the lead in the top of the eighth as Mattie Pilcher led off with a single. Annie Orman came up two batters later and smashed a double in the gap and Pilcher scored on a wild play on the base paths to give the Lady Eagles a 3-2 advantage.“We had a standup triple, but my girl that was on first missed the base over there (third) then she fell down and had to come back to get the base,” West Union head coach Hugh Yates said. “By that time the ball had gotten on the infield and they got the other girl in a rundown so she was actually able to score, but it cost us a triple.”West Union scored the game’s opening run in the top of the fourth as Orman singled and later scored on Rebekah Pilcher’s RBI single.The Lady Hawks came back to take the lead in their half of the fourth as Gordon singled and McDonald reached on a fielders choice and both eventually scored. Sarah Kate Thompson had a RBI single in the inning.The Lady Eagles tied the contest at 2-2 in sixth as Kylie Massengill singled and scored on Orman’s RBI single.“Everything we hit was right at them and they made some good plays, they did some good things and I give them credit,” Yates said. “It was a good ballgame, there was a lot of tension and we needed that. It was like a playoff and it was probably good for both of us and I know Marty would probably say the same thing. Everyone was into the game, we wanted to win and they wanted to win because there was a lot on the line.”