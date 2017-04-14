 

East Union Lady Urchins repeat as Class 1 state powerlifting champions

By on April 14, 2017 in East Union, Sports

East Union Lady Urchins win second consecutive Class 1 State Powerlifting title. Congratulations Lady Urchins and Coach Scott Duley! Pictured from left: Liz Hall, Carrie Wilkinson, Yilah Isby, Claudia Hill, Kenzie Roberts, Emily Coggin, Katie Roberts, Kirsten Hall, Mary Herod, Harleigh Wheelington, East Union Powerlifting Coach Scott Duley, Jessie Roberts, Kaitie Boatner. Photos submitted by Hannah Duley.

Kaitie Boatner, gold medalist.

Jessie Roberts, gold medalist and Harleigh Wheelington, silver medalist.

Kirsten Hall, gold medalist and Mary Herod, silver medalist.

Yilah Isby, gold medalist and Carrie Wilkinson, silver medalist.

Claudia Hill, gold medalist.

Kensie Roberts, silver medalist.

Liz Hall, silver medalist.

Emily Coggin, bronze medalist.

