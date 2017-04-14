 

Five Urchins medal in 2A state powerlifting championships

By on April 14, 2017 in East Union, Sports

Bubba Higgins, silver medalist.

Jessie Crump, silver medalist.

Eli Hodges, bronze medalist.

Joel Wilkinson, bronze medalist.

Jarod Cunningham, bronze medalist.

Photos submitted by Hannah Duley.

