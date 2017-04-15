 

East Union Lady Urchins repeat in state powerlifting

By on April 15, 2017 in East Union, Sports

East Union won the Class 1 powerlifting title for the second consecutive year under Coach Scott Duley’s leadership.

East Union successfully defended their Class 1 Powerlifting title on Friday. Pictured from left: Liz Hall, Carrie Wilkinson, Yilah Isby, Claudia Hill, Kenzie Roberts, Emily Coggin, Katie Roberts, Kirsten Hall, Mary Herod, Harleigh Wheelington, East Union Powerlifting Coach Scott Duley, Jessie Roberts, Kaitie Boatner. Photo submitted by Hannah Duley.

Individual medalists for the Lady Urchins
Kaitie Boatner, gold medalist.

Claudia Hill, gold medalist.

Kirsten Hall, gold medalist and Mary Herod, silver medalist.

Yilah Isby, gold medalist and Carrie Wilkinson, silver medalist.

Jessie Roberts, gold medalist and Harleigh Wheelington, silver medalist.

Kensie Roberts, silver medalist.

Liz Hall, silver medalist.

Emily Coggin. bronze medalist.

Photos submitted by Hannah Duley.

