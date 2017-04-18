State Champions

East Union’s Lady Urchins not only defended their Class 1 powerlifting title on Friday, they won going away, as they totaled 63 points compared to 40 for second-place Calhoun City.The Lady Urchins built a huge lead during the early session, amassing 43 points with only seven lifters.“We said for the last two months that we’re not going to win state on the day of state, we’re going to win in the months and weeks leading up to it,” East Union head powerlifting coach Scott Duley said. “The girls had that mindset and the boys did as well. I can’t say enough about our senior leadership from Kensie Roberts and Katie Roberts, all the girls fell in and worked as a team, they all worked hard five days a week.”The Lady Urchins finished one-two in the first three weight classes as they jumped out to the early lead.First year lifters Kirsten Hall and Mary Herod were first and second in the 97 class with Hall finishing with a total of 455 and Herod with 430.Jessie Roberts moved up a class from 2016, but was able to repeat as a state champion in the 105 class with her 555 final total. Teammate Harleigh Wheelington was second with 470.In the 114 class, Yilah Isby improved over her 2016 silver medal and took home the gold with a 635 while Carrie Wilkinson came in second with 530. Isby broke the state record for her weight class with her 115 pound bench.“We had six girls in the first three weight classes and they were all very strong,” Duley said. “When you can get 36 points right away, it makes it tough for people to beat you.”Kaitie Boatner had an awesome day as she broke three state records for the 123-pound class with her total of 770. Boatner shattered the total state record by 25 pounds. Boatner also set records in her weight class for squat (320) and deadlift at 340 pounds.“A career day, powerlifting was started in 1993 in Mississippi, 1-6A from 1993-2017, there’s never been a girl in that weight class that did what she (Boatner) did on bench, squat and total,” Duley said. “She totaled 770 and the previous record was 745, which 25 pounds is a lot. It was just an unbelievable day and if you were there, those were not difficult lifts for her. We didn’t push her to the top of her ability, we did what she needed to do to get the records. Kaitie is a picture of consistency, she never misses a workout, she’s always got a great attitude and she hates to lose.”In the afternoon session, Claudia Hill won her class with a total of 785 in her first state competition to increase the Lady Urchin final in gold medals at five.Kensie Roberts (785) and Liz Hall (825) took silver medals in their respective classes to wrap up the silver medal count for East Union at five.Emily Coggin placed third in her class to take the bronze with her total points of 680.“Powerlifting is a weird sport, you’ve got to play that weight class game and if you don’t play it right, you going to get beat,” Duley said. “We got a lot stronger after North Half and other teams never do, if you look at the numbers. We get a lot stronger between North Half and State while most other teams don’t and that is a direct result of effort.”The girls state championship was the fifth consecutive powerlifting title for Duley, having won three boys titles from 2013 to 2015 to go along with the girls titles of 2016 and 2017.“I was really able to enjoy this one a lot more,” Duley said. “It may sound funny, but going down there that day I had a pretty good feeling that we would win big with our girls. I was able to sit back and help the girls enjoy the process and for me personally, it was very enjoyable.”East Union boys placed fourth in the state competition as they were edged out by a point for third, 24-23 by Scott Central. Union was the 2A winner with 50 points and Bruce was second at 32.Bubba Higgins set a 2A state record in squat with his best of 640 pounds to place second in his class overall with a 1405 total.Jessie Crump placed second in the 114 weight class with 775 points for the second silver medal for the Urchins on the day.Bronze medalists and their classes were Joel Wilkinson (1090) in the 165 pound class, Jarod Cunningham (885) in the 132 pound class and Eli Hodges (1225) in the 198 pound class.New Albany girls had one medalist at the state championships as Macy Moorehead took bronze in Class 2 with her total of 765 points in the 148 class.