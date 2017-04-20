Division track and field results

Myrtle girls took home first in the 2-1A meet at Coldwater while the boys team placed second on April 13.

Kinsley Gordon took firsts in both the 100 meter and 200 meter dash while adding a third first in the long jump at. Other first place finishes for the Lady Hawks included Taylor Wages in the 400 meters with her time of and Jenna Sampson in the 100 meter hurdles.

Maggie Moody swept the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter runs for the Lady Hawks.

Brianna Nugent won the pole vault and triple jump and Mykallia Foster won the discus. The Lady Hawks also won the 4×400 and 4×800 relays.

For the Hawks, Titus Gillard won the 800 meters, Evan Gann took first in the 1600 and Will Greer placed first in the 3200 meter run.

Darshawn Hill was a winner in the 300 meter hurdles and Cole Windham won the boys pole vault.

Myrtle won the 4×400 relay and the 4×800 relay.

East Union sweeps 1-2A meet

East Union won the boys and girls Division 1-2A meet on April 12.

Karley Conwill won the 400 and 800 meters while Rachel Gentry won the 1600 and Sarah Duley won the 3200.

In hurdles, Cayce Smith won the 100 meters and Peyton Wildmon took first in the 300.

Lauren Jane Whitenton was first in the high jump, Smith won the pole vault and Hannah White won in the triple jump.

East Union also took first in the 4×400 relay.

Ingomar girls won one event in the competition, the 4×800 relay.

Clayton Fulgham was a multiple event winner for the East Union boys, taking first in the 1600 and 3200. Dallas Wooten won three events, the 110 and 300 meter hurdles as well as the triple jump.

Dustin Wildmon took first in the 800 meters while Camden Johnson won the long jump and Jarod Cunningham had the top mark in the pole vault.

East Union won the 4×100, 4×400 and 4×800 relays.

New Albany competes at 2-4A

New Albany boys and girls had their division meet at Coldwater. Neither team had any first place finishers, the final team rankings through 18 events saw the Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs place fourth.