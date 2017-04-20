East Union stuns Mantachie; wins fast-pitch division title

MANTACHIE – For East Union head coach Josh Blythe, Wednesday marked a milestone in his coaching career.

Now in his fifth season coaching the Lady Urchins, the team captured their first fast-pitch division title on Wednesday as East Union defeated Mantachie 12-1 in five innings.

“I felt like all year we’ve had the talent and the ability,” Blythe said, “We’ve won a lot of games but at times we haven’t played very well but we came out here today and we played with the ability that I’ve known was there all along. And for these seniors to come over here and win it – it’s a great thing.”

Wednesday’s game was resumed after a rain out on Monday in the bottom of the first inning with a 1-0 lead for the Urchins after an RBI from Callie Frazier.

The Urchins returned to bat in the second inning to score five runs, aided by Frazier’s two RBI single for a 6-0 lead and added three more runs in the top of the third for a 9-0 advantage following RBI’s from Hannah White, Kaitie Boatner and Raelee Bell.

Mantachie pushed across their lone run in the game in the bottom of the fourth and the Lady Urchins answered the call with three runs in the top of the fifth with Boatner earning her second RBI single and Bell advancing to first on an error by the Lady Mustangs that led to two runs scoring for the 12-1 lead.



Frazier’s performance in the circle, where the senior gave up five hits, and the production of senior first baseman Sallie Pannell who went 3-4 led the Urchins to the win.

“I thought Callie and Sallie carried us today,” Blythe said, “I told these seniors that we will go as far as they would carry us and those two did today. Those two seniors set the tone.”

The Division 1-2A championship marks the first in the careers of East Union’s six seniors.

“It’s just indescribable,” Pannell said, “It takes a whole team to do what we just did, it wasn’t just the two of us [Pannell and Frazier]. It definitely took a team effort. I didn’t score 12 runs by myself and Frazier didn’t get 21 outs by herself. It just took the whole team.”

The Lady Urchins receive a bye in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs and will await the winner of the series between Potts Camp and O’Bannon.

East Union will host the first two games in the best-of-three series on April 25. Game time has yet to be determined.

“If we play in the playoffs like we did tonight, I think anything is possible,” Frazier said, “I think we could go to Jackson and play for a state title.”



East Union finishes division play with a 7-1 record and holds an overall record of 15-5.