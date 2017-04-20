Hawks rally late to post win over Walnut
By Dennis Clayton on April 20, 2017 in Myrtle, Sports
MYRTLE – Myrtle used a couple of two-run innings in their final at-bats to defeat the Walnut Wildcats 5-2 on Myrtle’s Senior Night.
The Hawks scored two runs in the fifth to regain the lead and added a couple of insurance runs in the sixth to seal the win.
“Some of the outs that we had were hard and I just knew that we had been practicing well lately plus we have hit better in the last few games that we played,” Myrtle head coach Robert Gordon said. “We have been putting up better offensive numbers than we have in the past several weeks. Hopefully, this is going to be the time when we are going to start peaking out.”
Myrtle’s fifth inning comeback began with leadoff batter Lane Bishop’s single with the Hawks trailing 2-1. An errant pickoff throw to first allowed Bishop to move around the bases to third.
Jaden Taylor delivered the RBI single to score Bishop and tie the game at 2-2.
Myrtle proceeded to load the bases as Anthony Lipsey reached on an error and Dillon Kennon beat out an infield hit. Hunter Thompson came up to pinch hit and picked up a fielders choice RBI, driving in Taylor and giving the Hawks the 3-2 lead.
Titus Gillard led off the Myrtle sixth with a single and Paxton Gordon followed with another single. Bishop’s RBI single drove in Gillard and Lipsey plated Gordon with his sacrifice fly to give Myrtle some much-needed insurance runs and a 5-2 advantage.
“We had our senior night tonight and it was a big deal,” Gordon said. “We kinda played it for them since it was their last regular season game. Titus was three for three and I was proud of him. We put a little pressure on them (Walnut) and I just had a gut feeling that we were going to overcome, that we were going to come back and have a good chance of winning. We finally got a couple of timely hits, took advantage of a couple of mistakes that they had.”
Gillard led the Hawks at the plate with his three hits, Bishop, Taylor and Paxton had two hits apiece.
Bishop got the win in relief of Jacob Kent, pitching four scoreless innings and scattering three hits.
Myrtle finished the season with a record of 11-11 and will face Hamilton in the opening round of 1A baseball playoffs.
About Dennis ClaytonI cover high school sports in Union County and occasionally contribute sports articles to sister community newspapers of Journal Inc. I have lived in Union County my entire life and strive to use my articles to promote our players, teams and schools. Follow me on Twitter: @denclayton for scores and updates on our local high school teams.
Search
- Division Champions April 14, 2017
- Lady Eagles defeat Pine Grove in division finale April 20, 2017
- Hawks rally late to post win over Walnut April 20, 2017
- Division track and field results April 20, 2017
- East Union stuns Mantachie; wins fast-pitch division title April 20, 2017
- Union County archery teams compete at AIMS state championship April 20, 2017
- Lady Eagles defeat Pine Grove in division finale April 20, 2017
- Hawks rally late to post win over Walnut April 20, 2017
- Division track and field results April 20, 2017
- East Union stuns Mantachie; wins fast-pitch division title April 20, 2017
- Myke Britt: KHM309...Whassa matter? CYBER CAT GOT YOUR TONGUE?...
- Myke Britt: KHM...Thank God we have one president for ALL OF A...
- KHM309: A quick Google search has revealed that you're an...
- Myke Britt: KHM, you lost and AMERICA WON.. Either join AL SHA...
- Myke Britt: I lived in Mississippi so be very careful about ac...
east union East Union baseball East Union Basketball East Union Football East Union High School East Union Lady Urchins East Union Softball East Union Urchins featured ingomar Ingomar Baseball Ingomar Basketball Ingomar Falcons Ingomar High School Ingomar Lady Falcons Ingomar Softball Mitchell column Mitchell opinion MS Myrtle Myrtle baseball Myrtle Basketball Myrtle Hawks myrtle high school Myrtle Lady Hawks Myrtle Softball New Albany New Albany Basketball New Albany Bulldogs new albany football New Albany High School New Albany Lady Bulldogs New Albany soccer New Albany Softball sports Union County union county prep sports Union County Softball Union County sports West Union West Union Basketball West Union Eagles West Union High School West Union Lady Eagles West Union Softball
Recent Comments