Hawks rally late to post win over Walnut

MYRTLE – Myrtle used a couple of two-run innings in their final at-bats to defeat the Walnut Wildcats 5-2 on Myrtle’s Senior Night.The Hawks scored two runs in the fifth to regain the lead and added a couple of insurance runs in the sixth to seal the win.“Some of the outs that we had were hard and I just knew that we had been practicing well lately plus we have hit better in the last few games that we played,” Myrtle head coach Robert Gordon said. “We have been putting up better offensive numbers than we have in the past several weeks. Hopefully, this is going to be the time when we are going to start peaking out.”Myrtle’s fifth inning comeback began with leadoff batter Lane Bishop’s single with the Hawks trailing 2-1. An errant pickoff throw to first allowed Bishop to move around the bases to third.Jaden Taylor delivered the RBI single to score Bishop and tie the game at 2-2.Myrtle proceeded to load the bases as Anthony Lipsey reached on an error and Dillon Kennon beat out an infield hit. Hunter Thompson came up to pinch hit and picked up a fielders choice RBI, driving in Taylor and giving the Hawks the 3-2 lead.Titus Gillard led off the Myrtle sixth with a single and Paxton Gordon followed with another single. Bishop’s RBI single drove in Gillard and Lipsey plated Gordon with his sacrifice fly to give Myrtle some much-needed insurance runs and a 5-2 advantage.“We had our senior night tonight and it was a big deal,” Gordon said. “We kinda played it for them since it was their last regular season game. Titus was three for three and I was proud of him. We put a little pressure on them (Walnut) and I just had a gut feeling that we were going to overcome, that we were going to come back and have a good chance of winning. We finally got a couple of timely hits, took advantage of a couple of mistakes that they had.”Gillard led the Hawks at the plate with his three hits, Bishop, Taylor and Paxton had two hits apiece.Bishop got the win in relief of Jacob Kent, pitching four scoreless innings and scattering three hits.Myrtle finished the season with a record of 11-11 and will face Hamilton in the opening round of 1A baseball playoffs.