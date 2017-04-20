Lady Eagles defeat Pine Grove in division finale

The West Union Lady Eagles closed their division play and regular season with a solid 14-2 win in five innings at Pine Grove on Tuesday.

The Lady Eagles scored five runs in the first and fifth innings while adding two runs in the second and single runs in the third and fourth.

West Union scored their 14 runs on seven hits, nine walks and four Pine Grove errors.

Kylie Massengill, Rebekah Pilcher and Sophie Hooker had two hits apiece. Massengill had a home run, Hooker blasted a triple while Pilcher added a double.

Annie Orman was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs on four hits while walking two and registering six strikeouts.

West Union finished the regular season 10-11 and placed second in division with a 4-2 record.