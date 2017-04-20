Union County archery teams compete at AIMS state championship

Union County teams had a successful showing at the state archery competition as three of four schools had top five finishes in the event held last week at the Kirk Fordice Equine Center in Jackson.East Union archery had the top finish of area schools with a total of 3210 points for second place behind Mantachie’s 3299 in Division 2A.Lexi Smith was the top shooter for East Union with a 277, Carson Hall and Jeremy Rakestraw were one point behind at 276 and Hillary McBrayer finished with a 275. Emma Dunlap shot a 270 for third best for the girls while Noah Roberts had a 274 for third highest score on the boys.“We didn’t have our best day, but we did okay” East Union archery coach Trey Humphreys said. “I was proud to get runner-up.”Ingomar placed fourth in the 2A competition with 3167 points, missing third place by a narrow margin of three points. Claden Rakestraw was the top Falcon archer with a score of 283. Ethan Bullock was a close second with his final total of 281 while Jackson Phillips had the third best boys score at 263. Leading shooters for Ingomar girls were Katie Wright with 271, Katelyn Thompson had a final score of 269 and Amber Rakestraw was a point behind with a 268.A total of 16 teams competed for the state title in Division 2A archery.Myrtle placed fifth overall in the 1A competition with 3109 points. Pine Grove won the state title with 3254 points.Alex McDonald was the top overall shooter for the Hawks with his score of 275. Lane Bishop had the second-highest score with 271 and Tyler Bramlitt was a close third on the team with his 270.Anna Rae Jeter had the top score for Myrtle girls with her 265. Mya Bridges had the next highest score at 240 and Haley Barkley was third-high for the Myrtle girls with a 236.“Overall, I’m happy with our season,” said Myrtle archery coach Kaitlyn Booth. “We didn’t achieve our goal of placing at state, but we improved throughout the season.”West Union finished the competition in eight place with Mathew Lewis turning in the top score with a 266. Jacob Isbell had the second-highest point total at 260 while Jacob Benefield shot a 242.Leading scorers for the West Union girls were Molly Porter with her final of 253. Valerie Kitchens was next with a 251 and Aaliyah Windham finished with a total of 243.Myrtle and West Union were among 12 teams that faced off in the Division 1A archery competition.