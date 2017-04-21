Cavender leads Lady Bulldogs to win over Ripley
By Dennis Clayton on April 21, 2017 in New Albany, Sports
NEW ALBANY – Kaitlyn Cavender was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle in New Albany’s 13-3 win over Ripley in their Division 2-4A game on Wednesday on senior day. Cavender was the lone senior that was recognized following the contest.
Cavender started her final home game as a Lady Bulldog off with a solo home run over the fence in left to stake New Albany to a 1-0 lead after one.
The Lady Bulldogs scored three run in the second as Rosalee Roberts walked and Kelsey Ledbetter followed with a double to set up runners at second and third.
Payton Robbins’ smash to left with mishandled by the Ripley outfielder and allowed both runners to score. Cavender delivered with her RBI double to score Robbins to give New Albany a 4-0 lead.
The Lady Bulldogs added four runs with two outs in the third as Alexis Mayo, Roberts, Ledbetter and Caroline Truemper all reached and scored to extend the lead to 8-0.
Ripley scored two runs in the top of the fourth, but the Lady Bulldogs countered with three more runs in the bottom of the frame to push their advantage to 11-2.
The Lady Bulldogs scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the contest on the 10-run rule as Cavender picked up her final hit, a single. Cavender and Brooke Moody scored the final runs for New Albany.
Cavender and Megan Whiteside led the Lady Bulldogs at the plate with three hits apiece.
Moody was the winning pitcher in five innings, allowing three runs on two hits with four walks while striking out three.
Senatobia 11, New Albany 4
New Albany closed their 2017 season with a division loss on the road to Senatobia on Thursday by a 11-4 margin.
