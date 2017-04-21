West Union wins series game one over Houlka

ENTERPRISE – West Union rode the arm of Cole Phillips for five innings then turned to Ryder Willard and Riley Bogue to close out their game one 6-1 win over Houlka.“We knew coming in to the playoffs that the strength of our team is the pitching,” West Union head coach Ashley Russell said. “I thought Cole did a great job, thought Ryder did a really good job to close it. We are going to go as far as our pitching takes us.”The Eagles took advantage of a walk to Boo Robinson, followed by back-to-back doubles by Phillips and Luke Willard to score two runs in the first. Luke drove in both runs with his smash to left.Luke drove in the third Eagle run in the third inning on his sacrifice fly to left after Ryder walked, stole second then moved to third on a single by Phillips. The Eagles led 3-0 after three complete innings of play.Chance Bogue drove in the fourth Eagle run of the night in the fourth as Reed Schiele walked and later scored on Chance’s groundout to give the Eagles a 4-1 lead.Andrew Childers drove in a run in the West Union fifth and Ryder”s RBI single drove in the final Eagle run in the sixth for the 6-1 final.Phillips had an excellent outing on the mound, going five innings, allowing one run on two hits with one walk while striking out 12 Wildcats on just 72 pitches.Ryder faced five batters in the sixth and seventh innings, striking out all five before being lifted to preserve his pitch count.“We got Ryder out at 24 pitches so he can come back and close tomorrow if we need him,” Russell said.Riley came on to retire the final Wildcat batter on a groundout.“I thought Houlka played well tonight,” Russell said. “We had played them earlier in the year and I thought they were much improved from earlier. We have just got to keep getting better one game at a time.”