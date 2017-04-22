Hawks fall to Lions in extra innings in 1A series
By Dennis Clayton on April 22, 2017 in Myrtle, Sports
MYRTLE – Myrtle dropped game two in their series with Hamilton by a final of 21-15 in eight innings that saw both teams have to reach deep in their pitching ranks. Myrtle went through six pitchers on the day in their attempt to slow down the Hamilton run production.
The teams were tied 15-15 after seven innings and Hamilton broke a two inning scoring drought by pushing across six runs in the top of the eighth while Myrtle appeared to have run out of rallies and went down in order in the bottom of the frame.
Myrtle had overcome a seven run Hamilton lead by scoring seven runs in their final three at-bats of regulation after trailing 15-8 going into the bottom of the fifth.
Anthony Lipsey reached and scored on an error on Jacob Kent’s grounder in the fifth to place the score at 15-9.
The Hawks cut into the Lion lead again in the sixth when Lane Bishop walked and Jaden Taylor was hit-by-pitch to put two runners on with two outs. Anthony Lipsey drove a pitch over the fence in center for a three-run homer to pull Myrtle to within three at 15-12.
Paxton Gordon was able to hold Hamilton without a run for a second consecutive inning in the seventh to set the stage for the Hawk comeback in the bottom of the inning.
Dillon Kennon and JD Messer walked in the seventh, Dylan Maharrey followed with a single to load the bases. Hunter Matkins was hit-by-pitch to score Kennon to pull the Hawks to within two at 15-13.
Bishop reached on an error that allowed two runs to score and tie the game at 15-15 with runners at second and third.
Hamilton was escape further damage by getting the final two outs on strikeouts to force the game into extra innings.
Game three in the series will be on Monday in Hamilton at 6:00.
About Dennis ClaytonI cover high school sports in Union County and occasionally contribute sports articles to sister community newspapers of Journal Inc. I have lived in Union County my entire life and strive to use my articles to promote our players, teams and schools. Follow me on Twitter: @denclayton for scores and updates on our local high school teams.
Search
- New Albany powerlifter medals in state championships April 17, 2017
- Suggs shackles the Bulldogs on one-hitter April 22, 2017
- West Union wins series game one over Houlka April 21, 2017
- Cavender leads Lady Bulldogs to win over Ripley April 21, 2017
- Union County archery teams compete at AIMS state championship April 20, 2017
- Hawks fall to Lions in extra innings in 1A series April 22, 2017
- Suggs shackles the Bulldogs on one-hitter April 22, 2017
- West Union wins series game one over Houlka April 21, 2017
- Cavender leads Lady Bulldogs to win over Ripley April 21, 2017
- Union County archery teams compete at AIMS state championship April 20, 2017
- Myke Britt: KHM309...Whassa matter? CYBER CAT GOT YOUR TONGUE?...
- Myke Britt: KHM...Thank God we have one president for ALL OF A...
- KHM309: A quick Google search has revealed that you're an...
- Myke Britt: KHM, you lost and AMERICA WON.. Either join AL SHA...
- Myke Britt: I lived in Mississippi so be very careful about ac...
east union East Union baseball East Union Basketball East Union Football East Union High School East Union Lady Urchins East Union Softball East Union Urchins featured ingomar Ingomar Baseball Ingomar Basketball Ingomar Falcons Ingomar High School Ingomar Lady Falcons Ingomar Softball Mitchell column Mitchell opinion MS Myrtle Myrtle baseball Myrtle Basketball Myrtle Hawks myrtle high school Myrtle Lady Hawks Myrtle Softball New Albany New Albany Basketball New Albany Bulldogs new albany football New Albany High School New Albany Lady Bulldogs New Albany soccer New Albany Softball sports Union County union county prep sports Union County Softball Union County sports West Union West Union Basketball West Union Eagles West Union High School West Union Lady Eagles West Union Softball
Recent Comments