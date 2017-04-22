Hawks fall to Lions in extra innings in 1A series

MYRTLE – Myrtle dropped game two in their series with Hamilton by a final of 21-15 in eight innings that saw both teams have to reach deep in their pitching ranks. Myrtle went through six pitchers on the day in their attempt to slow down the Hamilton run production.The teams were tied 15-15 after seven innings and Hamilton broke a two inning scoring drought by pushing across six runs in the top of the eighth while Myrtle appeared to have run out of rallies and went down in order in the bottom of the frame.Myrtle had overcome a seven run Hamilton lead by scoring seven runs in their final three at-bats of regulation after trailing 15-8 going into the bottom of the fifth.Anthony Lipsey reached and scored on an error on Jacob Kent’s grounder in the fifth to place the score at 15-9.The Hawks cut into the Lion lead again in the sixth when Lane Bishop walked and Jaden Taylor was hit-by-pitch to put two runners on with two outs. Anthony Lipsey drove a pitch over the fence in center for a three-run homer to pull Myrtle to within three at 15-12.Paxton Gordon was able to hold Hamilton without a run for a second consecutive inning in the seventh to set the stage for the Hawk comeback in the bottom of the inning.Dillon Kennon and JD Messer walked in the seventh, Dylan Maharrey followed with a single to load the bases. Hunter Matkins was hit-by-pitch to score Kennon to pull the Hawks to within two at 15-13.Bishop reached on an error that allowed two runs to score and tie the game at 15-15 with runners at second and third.Hamilton was escape further damage by getting the final two outs on strikeouts to force the game into extra innings.Game three in the series will be on Monday in Hamilton at 6:00.