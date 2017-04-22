Suggs shackles the Bulldogs on one-hitter

NEW ALBANY – Caledonia’s Logan Suggs was perfect through six innings of baseball as he sat the New Albany Bulldogs down in order for six straight innings in game one of 4A baseball playoffs.A miscommunication between Suggs’ outfielders allowed Eli Jackson reach on a double in the bottom of the seventh for the only hit of the game for New Albany. Both players called for the ball, then pulled up and allowed the ball to land between them. Suggs had retired 18 straight batters before Jackson reached.Drew Vance walked with two outs for the only other baserunner that the Bulldogs had on the night.Play was halted for almost an hour and a half due to rain and lightning after only an inning and a half of play.Both Suggs and New Albany starting pitcher, Sam McMillin were dominant through three innings, but Caledonia broke through for two runs in the fourth.Caledonia was able to score following an infield single, error and a double to take the 2-0 lead while Suggs continued to sit the Bulldogs down in order.Caledonia added single runs in the fifth and sixth, then two insurance runs in the seventh to stake Suggs to a 6-0 lead.McMillin took the tough-luck loss for the Bulldogs, working six complete innings, allowing four runs, two earned, five hits and two walks while striking out 10.New Albany travels to Caledonia on Saturday for game two with first pitch at 7:00.