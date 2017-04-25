West Union takes game one of series in battle of Lady Eagles
By Dennis Clayton on April 25, 2017 in Sports, West Union
ENTERPRISE – West Union held off a determined Wheeler team to take the game one win 5-3 in a matchup of Lady Eagles in Division 1A softball.
West Union took the lead in the bottom of the first and never allowed Wheeler to take a lead in the game although they had to overcome several Wheeler scoring opportunities to take the series lead 1-0.
“We snook through one, we struggled in all phases, pitching, hitting, defense, we helped them (Wheeler) out too much, we had too many walks,” West Union softball coach Hugh Yates said. “It may come back to haunt us next time, but we got by. We put up enough runs to win the ballgame and I’m proud of them, they never gave up and kept fighting, so that’s really good.”
Wheeler appeared to have taken an early lead in the first as their leadoff batter reached, moved around the basepath to third and tagged up, crossing the plate on a fly ball to center. The score was taken off the board as West Union appealed and the runner was called out for leaving the base early.
West Union took the lead in their half of the second as Rebekah Pilcher singled, stole second and moved to third on a passed ball. Eden Conlee had followed Pilcher with a single and moved to second on the passed ball to set up runners in scoring position for Emma Callicutt.
Callicutt came through with the fielders choice RBI to score Pilcher while Conlee moved up to third. Conlee later scored on a close play at home to give West Union a 2-0 lead after two innings.
Wheeler scored a run in the third and again in fourth inning to tie the game at 2-2.
Callicutt struck again for West Union in the bottom of the fourth as she singled, stole second and moved to third on a throwing error on her steal attempt.
Callicutt later scored as Maegan Whittington’s line drive was caught on the infield, but the Wheeler throw behind Callicutt at third attempting to double her up, sailed down the fence in left, allowing her to score.
Sophie Hooker came up after Whittington and singled while Mattie Pitcher followed with a walk. Both runner scored on Kylie Massengill’s RBI single to give West Union the 5-2 lead after four.
Wheeler scored the game’s final run in their final at-bat to pull within two at 5-3, but could do no further damage.
Twice in the contest, Wheeler left the bases loaded, the first time came in the third inning and later in the fifth inning as the visitors could not take advantage of the scoring opportunity.
Orman overcame an eight walk outing by striking out 13 Wheeler batters. Twice during the game, Orman struck out the side after allowing a baserunner to get aboard.
Callicutt and Rebekah had two hits apiece to lead the West Union at the plate and both scored a run while Callicutt added one RBI.
“We’ve got to play good, solid defense and we have got to hit the ball, we’ve got to put up more runs,” Yates said. “I think we can and I think we will. We hadn’t played in six or eight days and that hurt us. I think we will come back and hit the ball, we may not win, but I think we put up more runs, but they are subject to do that too.”
West Union leads the series 1-0 and evened their record at 10-10.
