East Union girls take dominating win at 1-2A meet
By Dennis Clayton on April 27, 2017 in East Union, Sports
The Lady Urchins won in a large way at the Region 1-2A meet at Tupelo, winning with a team total of 155 points compared to second-place Strayhorn’s team final of 76.
Sarah Duley led the Lady Urchins with a win in the 800 meters in 2:38.80 and a second in the 3200 meters with a time of 13:06.00.
Cayce Smith (18.95) and Peyton Wildman (21.32) placed second and third in the 100 meter hurdles. In the 300 hurdles, Wildman took second in 56.25 while Smith was third in 57.98.
Maggie McVey qualified in the 100 meters (14.21) and 200 meters (30.18) with fourth place finishes in both events.
Lauren Jane Whitenton won the high jump with a top jump of 4-10.00 while Hannah White was second at 4-02.00.
White won the triple jump with a top jump of 25-08.75.
Callie Frazier had a big day in the throwing events, taking first in the shot put with a best of 27-10.00 and placing second in the discus at 72-10.00. Liz Hall was fourth in the shot at 25-04.50.
The Lady Urchins placed three athletes in the pole vault with Smith taking second at 7-06.00, Ally Cisowski was third with a top vault of 7-00.00 while Sylvie McVey was fourth (6-00.00).
Urchins place second in boys competition
Clayton Fulgham led the East Union boys to a second place finish in the boys competition as he won the 3200 meters in 10:44.80 and the 1600 meters in 4:57.54. Fulgham placed second in the 800 with a time of 2:12.08.
Dallas Wooten placed second in the 300 meter hurdles (44.55) and was third in the 110 hurdles at 18.62. Wooten also qualified in the triple jump with a fourth place finish at 35-11.00.
In the pole vault, Jarod Cunningham was second with a 9-06.00 and Micah Fulgham took fourth at 8-00.00.
Ingomar runners qualify for North Half
Thomas Floyd placed second in the boys 3200 meters with a time of 10:51.80 and turned in a time of 5:08.15 in the 1600 for a third place finish.
Over in the girls competition, Sydney Roberts had fourth place finishes in the 800 (2:45.10) and 1600 (6:05.00) and will move on to North Half.
