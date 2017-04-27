Hamilton ends Lady Hawks playoff run
By Dennis Clayton on April 27, 2017 in Myrtle, Sports
MYRTLE – The Lady Hawks of Myrtle had hopes of using their home field advantage to get the game two win, but the Lady Lions of Hamilton would have nothing to do with it as Hamilton ended Myrtle’s season with their 8-1 win in 1A softball.
“They (Hamilton) made adjustments, Tuesday night they hit zero balls to the right side and of course we were pitching them out and they were trying to pull everything and were hitting weak ground balls,” Myrtle coach Marty Cook said. “They made adjustments and they are a great hitting team. That was what we had heard about them was that they hit the ball, but they will make some errors. I saw the hitting the ball part, but they never made any errors.”
Myrtle took an early lead in the bottom of the first as Megan Lowery walked, stole second and later scored on Karlie Bolden’s RBI to put the Lady Hawks up 1-0. That would be the only run the Lady Hawks scored and the only lead they would have as Hamilton came back in the next inning.
Leadoff batter Carley Reeves walked and Faith Fontenot hit a laser line drive home run to left to give Hamilton the 2-1 in the top of the second.
Myrtle came back in the bottom of the frame with runners in scoring position with Breanna Smith at second and Kristen Young at third, but a popup to the catcher ended the threat.
The Lady Hawks put runners in scoring position again in the third inning at second and third as Bolden and Kinsley Gordon singled with one out, but a groundout and popup to third ended the inning with Hamilton still ahead at 2-1.
The Lady Lions scored two runs in the fourth as Anna Claire Stahl and Tori Harrison had RBI singles to drive in Fontenot and Taylor Brock and give Hamilton the 4-1 lead.
Myrtle had yet another scoring opportunity in the fifth as they advanced runners to second and third, but a fly out to center ended the inning with Hamilton still holding the 4-1 advantage.
Hamilton added a run in the top of the sixth as Stahl doubled with two outs and was driven in on Harrison’s double to raise the Lady Lion lead to 5-1.
The Lady Lions scored three insurance runs in the seventh with the first run scoring on an error. Fontenot drove a pitch deep to center that bounced off the top of the fence and landed beyond the fence for another two-run homer to give Hamilton the 8-1 final.
The Lady Hawks had one last gasp at the comeback, loading the bases with two outs, but a fly ball to center ended the contest and the season.
“You tip your hat to them (Hamilton), they are always there and they are a traditional powerhouse in softball,” Cook said. “I honestly thought that after Tuesday night that we were going to come back here and win two, but they made adjustments and we didn’t. They actually threw a different pitcher against us which threw us off a bit because if they had thrown the same one, we would have made adjustments. They brought a kid in that we had never seen before.”
Thursday marked the final game for the lone Myrtle senior, Heather Smith, a member of the Lady Hawks for many years.
“She (Smith) has been starting for us since the eighth grade and we will miss her, just miss her being around and her general attitude,” Cook said. “She’s a great kid.”
The Lady Hawks finish the season 15-10.
“They have done something this year that no one can take away from them and that’s win a division title here (in fast pitch),” Cook said. “They will be in the history books as the first team that won the division title.”
