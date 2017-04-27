Myrtle sweeps in Division 1-1A track meet

Myrtle boys and girls took huge wins in their respective classes at the Region 1-1A track meet at Oxford as the girls totaled 222 points and the boys 215 for the titles. Thrasher girls were second at 113 while Ashland boys finished second to the Hawks at 157.The distance events have always been a strong suit for the Hawks and this competition was no different as Myrtle won all three.Blake McNeal won the 3200 in 12:18.34 and Will Greer was third at 13:50.73. Evan Gann won the 1600 meters in 5:26.36 with McNeal a close second at 5:26.53.Titus Gillard won the boys 800 meters with a time of 2:12.09. Elijah Thompson was second at 2:24.41 and Gann took third in 2:25.20.Myrtle had a second place finish by Joe Brown in the 200 meters (28.67) with JT Jones placing fourth (29.44 while Josh Goolsby (56.75) placed second in the 400 dash and Colby Gray (1:00.30) was fourth.The Hawks did well in the hurdles as Darshawn Hill was second in the 110 at 18.21 and Gray finished fourth in 21.56.Hill also placed second in the 300 hurdles in 46.84 while Jonathan Scales (47.43) was third and Hunter Hall (54.02) was fourth.Hill had yet another second place finish in the triple jump at 40-11.50 and long jump at 19-11.50. Scales placed second in the high jump with a best of 5-10.00.Myrtle placed three in the pole vault with Hunter Hall taking first (9-00.00), Cole Windham was second (8-06.00) and Josh Goolsby third (7-00.00).Maggie Moody had three firsts, winning the 800 in 2:50.81, the 1600 in 6:23.28 and 3200 meters with a time of 14:10.72. Laykin Dulaney was second in the 800 (2:52.81) and third in the 1600 (6:36.53) while Caroline Greer took third in the 3200 (14:32.78) and fourth in the 1600 (6:54.92)Jenna Sampson was second in the 100 hurdles (20.48) and fourth in the 300 hurdles at 59.41.Kinsley Gordon placed second in the 100 and 200 meter dash with times of 13.84 and 29.15 while Taylor Wages was third in the 200 at 30.65.Gordon won the long jump with a top jump of 15-01.50 and Brianna Nugent was second (14-06.50) while Wages won the triple jump with a best of 28-02.00 and Nugent placed second (27-11.00). Kaitlyn Sent took third in the triple jump with a 27-07.00.Nugent won the pole vault (6-00.00) and Aaliyah Cole was second at 5-00.00. Cole placed third in the high jump (4-00.00) while Wages was fourth (4-00.00).Nugent also had a fourth place finish in the shot put at 25-08.00.In the discus, Mykallia Foster was third with a 73-02.25 and Tyesha Bills took third at 72-08.