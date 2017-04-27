 

New Albany track teams place seventh at regionals

April 27, 2017

The New Albany boys and girls track and field teams participated in the Region 1-4A meet at Pontotoc on Tuesday with both placing seventh overall. The girls finished with 30 points while the boys team had 26 points.
Victoria Brown had a good day for the Lady Bulldogs in the sprints, placing second in the 100 meters with a time of 12.58 and placing third in the 200 meters in 26.72.
Stacia Massey had a second place finish for the Lady Bulldogs in the shot put with a top throw of 32-11.00.
The 4×200 relay team of Brown, Tyneya Finley, Kenidi Sanders and Deja Hasan placed fourth with a time of 1:51.76.
Qualifiers for New Albany boys were Osean Mosley in the shot with his best of 42-03.00 and Eli Keener in the discus with a throw of 121-05.
The boys 4×800 team ran a 9:08.85 to finish fourth and qualify for North Half. Relay members were Alex Ball, Joseph Rutherford, Gray Spencer and Dakota Wood.

