New Albany track teams place seventh at regionals
The New Albany boys and girls track and field teams participated in the Region 1-4A meet at Pontotoc on Tuesday with both placing seventh overall. The girls finished with 30 points while the boys team had 26 points.
Victoria Brown had a good day for the Lady Bulldogs in the sprints, placing second in the 100 meters with a time of 12.58 and placing third in the 200 meters in 26.72.
Stacia Massey had a second place finish for the Lady Bulldogs in the shot put with a top throw of 32-11.00.
The 4×200 relay team of Brown, Tyneya Finley, Kenidi Sanders and Deja Hasan placed fourth with a time of 1:51.76.
Qualifiers for New Albany boys were Osean Mosley in the shot with his best of 42-03.00 and Eli Keener in the discus with a throw of 121-05.
The boys 4×800 team ran a 9:08.85 to finish fourth and qualify for North Half. Relay members were Alex Ball, Joseph Rutherford, Gray Spencer and Dakota Wood.
About Dennis ClaytonI cover high school sports in Union County and occasionally contribute sports articles to sister community newspapers of Journal Inc. I have lived in Union County my entire life and strive to use my articles to promote our players, teams and schools. Follow me on Twitter: @denclayton for scores and updates on our local high school teams.
Search
- Cavender leads Lady Bulldogs to win over Ripley April 21, 2017
- West Union wins series game one over Houlka April 21, 2017
- Suggs shackles the Bulldogs on one-hitter April 22, 2017
- Hawks fall to Lions in extra innings in 1A series April 22, 2017
- West Union takes game one of series in battle of Lady Eagles April 25, 2017
- Hamilton ends Lady Hawks playoff run April 27, 2017
- New Albany track teams place seventh at regionals April 27, 2017
- East Union girls take dominating win at 1-2A meet April 27, 2017
- Myrtle sweeps in Division 1-1A track meet April 27, 2017
- West Union takes game one of series in battle of Lady Eagles April 25, 2017
- Myke Britt: KHM309...Whassa matter? CYBER CAT GOT YOUR TONGUE?...
- Myke Britt: KHM...Thank God we have one president for ALL OF A...
- KHM309: A quick Google search has revealed that you're an...
- Myke Britt: KHM, you lost and AMERICA WON.. Either join AL SHA...
- Myke Britt: I lived in Mississippi so be very careful about ac...
Recent Comments