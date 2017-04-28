Falcons take game one win despite not having best stuff

INGOMAR – Ingomar took game one of their 2A baseball playoff series on Friday, posting a 6-4 win over Calhoun City despite not having their best stuff in some phases of the game according to Falcon coach Andy Wilbanks.“I think our pitchers battled, I think Easton (Williams) battled, he didn’t have his best stuff tonight,” Wilbanks said. “It was enough to get us to the fifth inning and turn it over to Kelton (Hall). I feel like we hit the ball and got some big hits in some big spots tonight which we haven’t been doing. That was a bright spot for us, it was kind of one of those games that it was a good win for us, but we didn’t play very well. So when you do that and win, you’ll take it and move on.”Ingomar biggest hit of the night came from the bat of Jordan Hill in the second inning. Hill came up to the plate with bases loaded and one out to smash a double into the gap in left center, driving in all three base runners to give the Falcons a 3-0 lead. Cole Means had walked, Kelon Hall was hit-by-pitch and Elijah Edwards reached on an error and all scored on Hill’s hit.“That was definitely the biggest hit of the night and Jordan had been struggling,” Wilbanks said. “That’s the thing about it, you’ve got to stay with it, you’ve got to just keep working at it and he’s done that. He had a good day of practice and it paid off for him today.”Calhoun City came back to score a run in the top of the third to pull within two at 3-1.The Falcons matched that run in the bottom of the frame as Williams reached on an infield single and was awarded second as the throw skipped past the Wildcat first baseman and struck a Calhoun City player in the dugout. Zach Koon later drove in Williams on his sacrifice fly RBI to put Ingomar up 4-1.The Falcons closed out their scoring for the night during the fourth as Edwards reached on an error and later scored. Hill singled and was driven in on JD Gault’s RBI single to extend the Falcon advantage to 6-1.Calhoun City scored three runs in the fifth inning to pull within two runs at 6-4, but Ingomar was able to a bases loaded situation in the sixth without allowing a run.Hall closed the door on the game in the seventh as he picked up two strikeouts to preserve the win.