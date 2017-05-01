Lady Urchins stun East Webster on their own turf
By Dennis Clayton on May 1, 2017 in East Union, Sports
CUMBERLAND – East Union had never beaten East Webster at the Lady Wolverines home venue, not until May 1 of 2017 as the Lady Urchins came from behind to take the 7-5 game one win.
East Union took their first lead and held it, in the sixth inning as Colby Stafford led off with a double. Jessie Roberts came in to pinch run and moved to third as Hannah White reached on an error.
Kallie Roberts drove in little sister Jessie with her fielders choice RBI groundout to tie the game at 5-5. White later scored on a wild pitch to put the Lady Urchins up a run at 6-5.
East Webster threatened in the bottom of the sixth as Jessica Aron singled, but Rebecca Sheffield caught the hard liner to second and doubled up the runner at first to end the inning.
East Union added an insurance run in the seventh as Emily Coggin singled and was followed by Callie Frazier’s single. Sallie Pannell drove in Coggin with her RBI single to give East Union the 7-5 lead.
Frazier allowed a one out double to East Webster’s Emily Nason before getting a groundout to shortstop Kaitie Boatner for the second out. Frazier recorded the swinging strikeout to get the final out of the contest.
East Webster struck first in their half of the first as Mari-Todd Brown’s two RBI single scored Jennah Pate and Jessica Davis for the 2-0 lead.
The Lady Urchins came back to tie in the top of the third as Stafford led off with a single and Jessie came on to pinch run. White executed the bunt single to put runners at first and second.
Kallie moved both runners up a base with her sacrifice bunt to set the table for Boatner’s two-RBI double to even the score.
The Lady Wolverines broke the tie in the bottom of the frame as Pate scored on a passed ball to give East Webster a 3-2 advantage. Pate stroked a RBI triple in the fourth, driving Janey Aron to up the lead to 4-2.
East Union came back to tie in the fifth as Raelee Bell tripled with one out and later scored. Frazier and Sallie Pannell hit back-to-back singles to put runners at first and second.
One of the strangest plays of the season ensued next as Frazier scored on a crazy play that saw East Webster commit back-to-back throwing errors. The first misplay occurred when the ball slipped out of the pitcher’s hand during her delivery to the plate and the ball landed in front of the Lady Wolverine dugout. The second error occurred as the third baseman attempted to throw the ball back onto the infield and the ball landed in the home team’s dugout, allowing Frazier to score and tie the game at 4-4.
The Lady Wolverines came right back in the bottom, of the inning as Brown doubled and later scored on the RBI double off the bat of Coy Jennings.
The series shifts to East Union tomorrow with game two set to start at 5:00. If necessary, game three would immediately follow to determine the series winner.
