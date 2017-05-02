Area track and field athletes advance to state championships
By Dennis Clayton on May 2, 2017 in Sports
East Union and Myrtle will be well represented at the MHSAA State Championships in May 5 and 6 in Pearl as both schools will be sending several competitors in multiple events. East Union, Myrtle and Ingomar held their North Half competition at Winona High School on Saturday.
Myrtle was in the 1A division and had one event winner, Tyesha Bills in the discus with a top throw of 86-8.5.
Darshawn Hill took second in the triple jump with a best of 41-9 and also qualified in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 17.50 as well as the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.18.
Maggie Moody qualified in two events, the 3200 meters (13:58.00) and 1600 meters (6:34.00).
Josh Goolsby also was a multiple qualifier in the 400 meters at 58.57 and the pole vault with his best of 7-6.
Hunter Hall placed second in the pole vault with a 9-0 while Cole Windham took third with his top vault of 8-0.
In the girls pole vault, Aaliyah Cole placed third with a 5-0 to advance.
Other qualifiers for the state championships included Laykin Dulaney in the 800 meters with a time of 2:44.00 and Jenna Sampson in the 100 meter hurdles (19.44).
Titus Gillard came in second in the boys 800 meters with a 2:12.17 and Blake McNeal was fourth in the 3200 meters with a time of 11:41.00.
Myrtle boys had two relay teams to advance, the 4×800 team placed third in 9:24.00 and the 4×400 team finished fourth with a 3:48.00.
The girls 4×800 team placed second with a time of 11:30.00 and will move on Friday’s competition at Pearl.
East Union had a good day in the 2A competition and were led by Clayton Fulgham’s big day in the boys distance events.
Fulgham placed first in the 3200 meters with a time of 10:52.00. Fulgham had second place finishes in the 1600 meters (4:57.00) and 800 meters (2:12.89).
Lauren Jane Whitenton won the girls high jump with a top jump of 4-8 and will move on to defend her state championship in the event.
Sarah Duley qualified in multiple events, placing second in the 3200 meters (13:13.00) and third in the 800 meters (2:39.99).
East Union had two qualifiers in the girls pole vault as Ally Cisowski took second with a 7-6 and defending state champion Cayce Smith was third with her best of 7-0.
Dallas Wooten was a qualifier in the boys 110 meter hurdles with his time of 19.32 for fourth place.
East Union had one relay team to qualify, the girls 4×800 which finished second with a time of 11:42.00.
Ingomar had one individual qualifier in 2A , Thomas Floyd in the boys 3200 meters with his time of 11:16.99 to place fourth.
The Ingomar girls 4×800 relay team that consisted of Trinity Enis, Kera Hall, Audrey Melton and Sydney Roberts placed third in a time of 11:57.00.
New Albany competed in the 4A meet at Pontotoc with Victoria Brown taking second in both the 100 and 200 meter dash.
Osean Mosley placed third in the boys shot put.
East Union, Ingomar and New Albany will compete on Saturday in the MHSAA State Championships at Pearl. Myrtle will compete in the 1A competition on Friday.
