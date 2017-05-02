Eagles sweep Thrasher and advance to third round

ENTERPRISE – The Eagles of West Union used an eight-run fourth to take out Thrasher in five innings, 13-1 in 1A baseball on Saturday.Andrew Childers threw four innings on the mound, allowing one run and two hits while striking out three. Ryder Willard came on to close the game, retiring all three batters he faced.“I thought we pitched it well and we’ve been pitching well this year,” West Union head coach Ashley Russell said. “One of the big keys was the bottom of our lineup, six through nine really showed up for us. When we can hit one through nine, we can be pretty good and I thought in this series, it was the best we’ve hit all year.”The Eagles were led at the plate by Cole Phillips had four hits on the night while Braden Willard had three.“Braden is a good hitter and a young guy, he struggled a little bit early on, but he’s kept working and kept a great attitude,” Russell said. “He got a shot in this series and he made the best of it.”West Union wasted little time getting on the scoreboard as the Eagles pushed four runs across in the bottom of the first.Riley Bogue drove in two runs while Childers and Braden had a RBI apiece as the Eagles sent eight batters up during the frame.Chance Bogue led off the Eagle second with a single and later scored on Phillips’ RBI double to put West Union up 5-0 after two innings of play.Thrasher scored their lone run of the contest in the top of the fourth, but the Eagles stormed back with eight to put the issue to rest for the evening.The Eagles used seven hits, two errors and a walk to score their runs as 13 batters went to the plate during the frame.West Union is now 21-5 on the season and advance to play Smithville in round three of 1A baseball playoffs. Game one will be on Thursday at Smithville at 7:00.