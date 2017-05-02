Eagles sweep Thrasher and advance to third round
By Dennis Clayton on May 2, 2017 in Sports, West Union
ENTERPRISE – The Eagles of West Union used an eight-run fourth to take out Thrasher in five innings, 13-1 in 1A baseball on Saturday.
Andrew Childers threw four innings on the mound, allowing one run and two hits while striking out three. Ryder Willard came on to close the game, retiring all three batters he faced.
“I thought we pitched it well and we’ve been pitching well this year,” West Union head coach Ashley Russell said. “One of the big keys was the bottom of our lineup, six through nine really showed up for us. When we can hit one through nine, we can be pretty good and I thought in this series, it was the best we’ve hit all year.”
The Eagles were led at the plate by Cole Phillips had four hits on the night while Braden Willard had three.
“Braden is a good hitter and a young guy, he struggled a little bit early on, but he’s kept working and kept a great attitude,” Russell said. “He got a shot in this series and he made the best of it.”
West Union wasted little time getting on the scoreboard as the Eagles pushed four runs across in the bottom of the first.
Riley Bogue drove in two runs while Childers and Braden had a RBI apiece as the Eagles sent eight batters up during the frame.
Chance Bogue led off the Eagle second with a single and later scored on Phillips’ RBI double to put West Union up 5-0 after two innings of play.
Thrasher scored their lone run of the contest in the top of the fourth, but the Eagles stormed back with eight to put the issue to rest for the evening.
The Eagles used seven hits, two errors and a walk to score their runs as 13 batters went to the plate during the frame.
West Union is now 21-5 on the season and advance to play Smithville in round three of 1A baseball playoffs. Game one will be on Thursday at Smithville at 7:00.
About Dennis ClaytonI cover high school sports in Union County and occasionally contribute sports articles to sister community newspapers of Journal Inc. I have lived in Union County my entire life and strive to use my articles to promote our players, teams and schools. Follow me on Twitter: @denclayton for scores and updates on our local high school teams.
Search
- Myrtle sweeps in Division 1-1A track meet April 27, 2017
- East Union girls take dominating win at 1-2A meet April 27, 2017
- New Albany track teams place seventh at regionals April 27, 2017
- Hamilton ends Lady Hawks playoff run April 27, 2017
- Falcons take game one win despite not having best stuff April 28, 2017
- Eagles sweep Thrasher and advance to third round May 2, 2017
- Hawks eliminated from playoffs by TCPS Eagles May 2, 2017
- Area track and field athletes advance to state championships May 2, 2017
- Lady Urchins stun East Webster on their own turf May 1, 2017
- Falcons take game one win despite not having best stuff April 28, 2017
- Myke Britt: Fake news failed....Hillary's servants aka msnbc,...
- Myke Britt: KHM309...Whassa matter? CYBER CAT GOT YOUR TONGUE?...
- Myke Britt: KHM...Thank God we have one president for ALL OF A...
- KHM309: A quick Google search has revealed that you're an...
- Myke Britt: KHM, you lost and AMERICA WON.. Either join AL SHA...
east union East Union baseball East Union Basketball East Union Football East Union High School East Union Lady Urchins East Union Softball East Union Urchins featured ingomar Ingomar Baseball Ingomar Basketball Ingomar Falcons Ingomar High School Ingomar Lady Falcons Ingomar Softball Mitchell column Mitchell opinion MS Myrtle Myrtle baseball Myrtle Basketball Myrtle Hawks myrtle high school Myrtle Lady Hawks Myrtle Softball New Albany New Albany Basketball New Albany Bulldogs new albany football New Albany High School New Albany Lady Bulldogs New Albany soccer New Albany Softball sports Union County union county prep sports Union County Softball Union County sports West Union West Union Basketball West Union Eagles West Union High School West Union Lady Eagles West Union Softball
Recent Comments