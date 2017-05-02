Hawks eliminated from playoffs by TCPS Eagles

MYRTLE – Myrtle missed on a couple of scoring opportunities early in their game two against Tupelo Christian Preparatory School on Saturday and the Eagles shut the door of opportunity completely with two four-run innings in the 12-1 win.TCPS used a four-run third to open up a tightly contest game and then put up a sizable margin on the scoreboard with another four runs in the sixth.Cade Hall limited the Hawks to one run over six innings of work, scattering four hits while striking out three.TCPS struck in their opening at-bat as AJ Bratton singled and later scored on John Mark Jolly’s fielders choice RBI to give the Eagles the 1-0 lead.Lane Bishop laced a pitch down the left field line for an apparent double from the leadoff position for the Hawks in the bottom of the first, but after the umpires conferred, it was ruled a foul ball. Myrtle eventually stranded a runner at second as Dillon Kennon reached on an error.The Hawks threatened again in the second as Jaden Taylor led off with a single and Dylan Maharrey followed with a walk, but Myrtle stranded the pair at second and third to end the threat.TCPS strung together five hits, including two doubles by Bratton and Jolly to score four runs and take a 5-0 advantage in the top of the third.The Hawks came back to put a runner in scoring position again in the bottom of the frame as Anthony Lipsey doubled and took third on an error by the Eagle outfielder with two outs. TCPS pitcher Hall coaxed a grounder to second to strand Lipsey and end yet another Myrtle scoring threat.Myrtle finally was able to score in the fourth as Maharrey walked with one away. JD Messer and Dylan Thompson followed with back-to-back singles to load the bases.Paxton Gordon reached on an error by the Eagle third baseman, allowing Maharrey to score, but an inning-ending double play helped Hall to escape any further damage on the mound.TCPS scored a run in the fifth, then added four in the sixth to pad their lead to 10-1 while the Hawks went in order in their at-bats.The Eagles added two insurance runs in the seventh on RBI doubles by Judd Carroll and Jolly to take the 12-1 lead.Jacob Gaines singled with one out in the Myrtle seventh and took second on a wild pitch, but was stranded following a fly out to right and strikeout.TCPS swept the series in two games and eliminated Myrtle from the playoffs in 1A baseball. The Hawks finished the season at 13-14.TCPS 5, Myrtle 1 (Game one)John Mark Jolly tossed a one-hitter in the series opener between Myrtle and TCPS, allowing one run and striking out six as the Eagles won 5-1 on Friday.The Hawks took the lead in the first, but TCPS came back in the bottom of the inning to score a couple of runs and take a 2-1 lead.The Eagles added three runs in the third to complete the scoring for both teams on the night at 5-1.Lane Bishop and Jaden Taylor combined to hold TCPS to seven hits, but the Hawks could not muster any offense against Jolly in the loss.