1 new case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Mississippi

JACKSON (AP) – Mississippi health regulators say one new human case of West Nile virus has been confirmed in the state, bringing the 2016 total to 15.

The Mississippi State Department of Health, in a news release Monday, said the reported case is in Copiah County.

So far this year, human cases have been reported as follows: four in Hinds, two each in Lamar and Copiah and one each in Calhoun, Chickasaw, Grenada, Leflore, Lowndes, Perry and Rankin.

In 2015, Mississippi had 38 West Nile virus cases and one death.

The department encouraged residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes by using repellent and removing standing water to prevent mosquito breeding.