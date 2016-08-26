14 immigrants become American citizens in naturalization ceremony

By Zack Orsborn

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Moments after saying the Pledge of Allegiance for the first time as an American citizen, Ahmed Saifeldin slipped his certificate of citizenship into a thick, clear folder.

Ever since he was a child living in Egypt, he dreamed of moving to America, a place that valued freedom, liberty and opportunity.

His dream came true at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service’s naturalization ceremony at the Natchez Trace Parkway Visitors Center on Thursday.

“America to me was like a theme, an idea and a dream,” he said. “I’ve lived in different countries, and I feel like I want to be in a country where real liberalism and democracy and freedom is.”

A pharmacist by trade, Saifeldin plans on advancing his career by studying business administration to possibly open his own business.

Eventually, he wants to start a family.

“When I have kids, I will try to integrate my culture and heritage into their American culture and heritage,” he said. “I want my kids in the future to be Americans. I will teach them they have rules from somewhere else, but I want them to be Americans first.”

Saifeldin joined 13 other new American citizens from all over the world including Mexico, China, El Salvador, Eritrea, India, Macedonia, Morocco, Philippines, St. Lucia and Vietnam.

‘The whole trajectory of democracy’

Paulette Meilke was born and raised in Jamaica, but she wanted to explore America’s culture as a sociologist and professor.

She began studying for her Ph.D. in America, beginning a journey of discovery.

She was fascinated by the political and economic structures in place.

“The thing that stood out to me about America was the whole trajectory of democracy and what it means to be a mature democracy,” she said. “I think Americans who grew up here take it for granted, but when you come from overseas and you look at all the political and economic instability, you come here and see organized politics.”

She began teaching gender analysis, comparative cultures and diversity at Delta State University before taking a position as associate dean at University of Arkansas Fort Smith.

Now, she plans to focus on studying how to close the wealth gap, particularly in low and middle income families.

She wants to see a “dent in intergenerational poverty.”

“America is an amazing country from the architecture to the topography to the diversity,” she said. “As a sociologist, there’s no better place to study sociology than here.”

Meilke’s friends came to see her become a citizen, their faces wide with smiles. She gave them a hug while waving a tiny American flag.

“And I’m proud to be an American,” Meilke sang.

‘This is what makes our country great’

Lynuel Dennis, Memphis field office director with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, welcomed the 14 new citizens.

She said the U.S. welcomes “millions of immigrants to our shores.” In 2015, USCIS naturalized approximately 730,000 people nationwide.

“Immigrants in the United States have always had a profound impact on our country and world,” Dennis said. “They strengthen the fabric of our nation with the contributions to American society and prosperity. I’m confident as new citizens you will continue to add to the strength and character of our nation.”

She encouraged the new citizens to share their heritages, cultures and talents.

“As you build your lives here, I encourage you to build your talents to achieve active citizenship and give back to the community in your new country through civic participation,” she said. “Be proud of your rich heritage and share it openly with your fellow Americans. That is what makes our country great.”

