2 deputies wounded in Southaven shootout; suspect dead

SOUTHAVEN (AP) – Two Mississippi sheriff’s deputies are expected to recover after they were wounded during a shooting that left a robbery suspect dead.

News outlets report the suspect was killed Wednesday night outside a grocery store in Southaven, just south of Memphis.

Memphis Police spokeswoman Lt. Karen Rudolph confirmed to the Commercial Appeal (http://memne.ws/2juggud ) that a car recovered at the suburban Mississippi scene was the same car stolen last Friday in a carjacking outside Ardent Studios, a recording studio in Memphis.

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco said K-9 officer Lee Hutchins was underwent surgery after being shot in the chest and was hospitalized in intensive care. Patrol Sgt. Hunter Garrett was treated for a bullet to the foot and released. Both men are expected to recover, Rasco said.

Hutchins has been on the force for eight years, Garrett for six. Both men are white. Authorities have not released the identity or race of the dead man. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the case.

District Attorney John Champion said deputies had confronted the suspect because he matched the description of a man accused of committing three recent violent robberies in Horn Lake and Southaven.