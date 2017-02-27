I-22 traffic stop nets ecstasy, two arrests

A traffic stop over the weekend led to a large seizure of ecstasy by the Mississippi Highway Patrol Criminal Interdiction Team.

Around 7 p.m. Friday, troopers pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 22 near mile marker 55 in Union County. A quick search led to the discovery of more than 4,000 doses of ecstasy.

Two people were arrested: Christopher D. Cohen, 26, of Memphis; and Dinichia S. Jackson, 27, of Southaven. Both were charged with felony aggravated drug trafficking, and they are currently being held in the Union County Jail.

