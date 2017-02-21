Deputy: 3 women and 5-year-old boy killed in Lauderdale County

TOOMSUBA (AP) – A 5-year-old boy and three of his female family members were shot to death at a home in eastern Mississippi, authorities said Tuesday.

The bodies of the child and women were found in the community of Toomsuba, near the Alabama state line, and investigators are pursuing “numerous leads,” Lauderdale County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Ward Calhoun told The Associated Press.

Authorities have not released a motive or the names of the slain.

Demetrus Durr told local media that the victims were his mother, two sisters and his nephew. He said his young niece was found unharmed at the home.

“I want to know who did it. Whoever did it, they don’t deserve to live,” he told The Meridian Star (http://bit.ly/2lIySIE). “Justice is going to have to be served.”

There was no sign of forced entry, and authorities don’t think the shootings were part of a murder-suicide, the sheriff’s deputy said. But they haven’t identified a suspect.

“We believe, at this point, the individual who did this is not here,” Calhoun said.

Neighbors suspected something was wrong when no one had heard from the family Tuesday morning.

“Nobody was answering the phone or the door,” Irene Harrison said.

Police were called and a deputy discovered broken glass and forced his way inside, finding the bodies.

“This is a shock to everyone,” Harrison said.

Officials worked at the crime scene for hours Tuesday, setting up a tent as they processed evidence. Calhoun said the bodies would be taken to the state crime lab for autopsies.