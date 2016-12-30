Dennis man charged with drug possession

Daily Journal

IUKA – A package thrown from a swerving vehicle led to the arrest of a Tishomingo County man.

Tishomingo deputies spotted a car swerving down County Road 90. As the deputies attempted to stop the car, the driver threw something out the window, then pulled over.

While one officer talked with the driver, the other deputy went back and found a bag with a large amount of suspected methamphetamine.

Billy Don Hall, 34, of 30 County Road 42, Dennis, was taken to the Tishomingo County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Since Hall was on probation, the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on him.