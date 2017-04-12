Disabled vehicle leads to arrests

Daily Journal

BOONEVILLE – A welfare check on a disabled vehicle early Tuesday morning ended with the occupants arrested on multiple felony charges.

A Prentiss County deputy spotted a car with its flashers on, pulled off the side of US 45 in the predawn hours of April 11. The couple in the 2015 Toyota said they were headed from Tennessee back home to the Neely community in Perry County.

The car had a Tennessee temporary tag on it, but a radio check revealed the car was reported stolen out of Livingston Parish, Louisiana. A search of the car revealed a rifle, reported stolen from Dyersburg, Tennessee.

Kevin Herbert Courtney, 46, of Neely, was charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a felon. Bond was set at $10,000. Angela Faye Courtney, 46, of Neely, was charged with receiving stolen property and misdemeanor charges. Her bond was set at $5,000.