Aberdeen mayor addresses visit from AG investigator

By Ray Van Dusen

Monroe Journal

ABERDEEN – As transparent as he could be, Mayor Maurice Howard opted to speak in open session of a board of aldermen meeting earlier this month regarding embezzlement claims, credit card usage and a visit from an investigator from the Mississippi Attorney General’s office.

“There have been some assumptions that Mayor Howard has been embezzling money, and I want to set the record straight,” said Howard, who mentioned uncashed checks from last summer’s Aberdeen Bulldog Festival are still in his office. “There have been several witnesses who verified them, and the attorney general investigator came down today and he took a look at all of these checks and had a good smile and said, ‘Mayor, go about your business.’”

Howard followed up with explanations regarding his city-issued credit card usage, stating he has only used it when he was out of town, when he’s eating out for himself and another time when he took a group of high school seniors out to eat while promoting the first Aberdeen Cleanup Day with Home Depot in Tupelo.

“There’s been an ongoing debate, an ongoing battle about my credit card usage. I’ve sat down, and every mayor that has been before me, we asked for the records, and they used three times as much as I have used. I didn’t even know I was supposed to have a credit card until after three months of being mayor because no one told me,” said Howard, who estimated $400 in charges during his time as mayor.

He reminded aldermen he has asked for $200 per month to be budgeted for a meal allowance that may or may not be used.

“By the way, I like to eat at Taco Bell; it’s only $10, $15 here and there. It’s not like I’m going to Texas De Brazil. I’m not parlaying the city’s expense,” Howard said.

Ward 1 Alderman Alonzo Sykes said the attorney general investigator stopped by his house the same day to discuss Howard’s credit card usage.

“He told me the mayor does not get per diem, and the only time he’s supposed to use the card is when it’s authorized,” Sykes said. “He told me it was on us, and I told him I’m not going to jail for somebody else.”

Howard and Sykes discussed per diem back and forth before Howard ultimately removed the credit card from his wallet and threw it on the table, saying he’d never use it again. Sykes’ motion to cancel the card died on the table.

Howard alleged the board of targeting him before Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth came to his defense.

“I think it’s horrendous that this young man has to fight tooth and nail for everything he does. It doesn’t matter that he has more energy than the prior ones,” Garth said. “If you want your town to prosper, if you want to live in a town where it used to be prosperous, to hold your head up to walk into other places like it used to be, then you need to act like you need to act, because it’s not on one person, it’s on everybody.”

She added the new Dollar General was secured by Howard, rather than the previous administration like some people have said.

“You might not like him because of his youth, but the citizens said he’s your mayor, and you need to respect that. You’re too old to act any other kind of way. If you’re a citizen, act like a citizen,” Garth said.