Aberdeen teacher nominated for LifeChanger award

By Ray Van Dusen

Monroe Journal

ABERDEEN – As humbly as she can put it, Aberdeen Elementary School third-grade teacher Amanda Rogers said anybody who walks in the door of her classroom can do what she does. AES Vice Principal Kristen Fondren, however, says Rogers is the only one who can pull a certain level of academic growth and positive behavior from some of her students.

Because of those attributes, Fondren nominated her for a National LifeChanger of the Year Award through the National Life Group Foundation.

“Mrs. Rogers is one of those top-notch teachers. I’ve seen a lot of teachers in my years of education, and some are different in their relationships with their students,” Fondren said.

Rogers, who has taught for five years, began her career teaching third grade at Belle Elementary School but didn’t follow when that grade level was moved to Aberdeen Elementary School. After filling in for a special education instructor position in her native Vernon, Alabama, AES Principal Leigh Todd reached out to her last year to return to teaching third grade in Aberdeen.

“I was iffy at first but when I came through the door, I knew Aberdeen was right where I need to be,” Rogers said. “I’m just giving the kids what they need. I need them more than they need me.”

Fondren said even though Rogers returned at the end of the first semester last school year, it was like she had been teaching since day one.

“She’s all-in when it comes to giving a quality education in Mississippi,” Fondren said.

Rogers traces her drive to be a teacher back to sixth grade when Leigh Ann Esteridge taught her in Vernon. The enthusiasm of going to school she gained from Esteridge made her want to be like her in her professional life.

With third grade, students are at a level where the first real testing begins and life lessons are being learned.

“They’re at the age when they can take care of themselves but still love you and they want to know you love them and care for them,” Rogers said.

She cited saving versus spending Bulldog Bucks through the school’s Positive Behavior Intervention System (PBIS) as an example as a lesson that will carry on through life. Fondren said Rogers is a critical element of the school’s PBIS, as well as its Multi-Tier Systems of Support, which develops interventions for children in need of more specialized support with standards.

“She’s different and special. It just comes more natural to her,” said Michelle Poindexter, who like Monica McMillian, Gail Dalrymple and Lisa Miller, assist Rogers with her students with one-on-one instruction.

“When I get these kids, they’re ready for rigor. It started in pre-K, so I can’t take all the credit. Having leaders like Leigh Todd and Ms. Fondren sets the mood for the day, and it’s definitely building-wide,” Rogers said.

For 2016-2017, there will be a total of 15 individual LifeChanger of the Year awards. Winners will be announced in the spring.