Additional arrests made in Subway armed robbery

TUPELO – The investigation into the armed robbery of a Tupelo restaurant has netted two more arrests, including one employee of the business.

Tupelo police formally charged Noah Gault and Noah Johns with armed robbery on Monday. During their initial appearance, Lee County Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins set bond at $75,000 each.

Gault, 17, of 194 Chickasaw Trail, Saltillo, and Johns, 18, of 1494 County Road 885, Tupelo, are accused of taking part in the April 26 robbery of the Subway restaurant at 810 East Main Street.

Employees reported that the business was robbed shortly after midnight and they were held hostage at gunpoint. A Police K-9 tracked one suspect into a wooded area nearby. Terrick Beene, 23, of Shannon, was detained and later charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.

Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Charles McDougald said specific details of the case are not being released at this time but did confirm that Gault was an employee of the Subway and was on scene the night of the robbery.

Anyone with questions about this case is asked to call Tupelo Police at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.