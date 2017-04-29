AEE awards $78K in grants at annual luncheon

Nancy Barrett, challenge teacher at Milam Elementary School, talks with AEE board member Robin Haire, student Paris Morris and Tupelo High community liaison Christy Weir during the AEE luncheon hosted at Milam about the Leadership Academy that was funded by AEE grant money. Before the luncheon, teachers who received AEE grants last year showed how they used their grant funds.

Adam Robison | Buy at photos.djournal.com
By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Community members and Tupelo Public School District educators gathered Friday afternoon to celebrate the $78,000 in grants awarded to teachers by the Association for Excellence in Education (AEE) this year.

Since its inception in 1983, the nonprofit organization has provided around $3 million in grant money to support Tupelo teachers who want to bring innovative ideas to life in their classrooms.

This year, AEE was able to award $10,000 more in grants than last year.

Teachers applied for the grants in January, and the grants AEE chose to fund were announced at the luncheon at Milam Elementary on Friday.

Gearl Loden, TPSD superintendent, said the event is always exciting, as each year AEE cements its legacy as a strong supporter of the school district.

“I know the grants this year are loaded with opportunities to build on what we already have,” Loden said.

This year’s luncheon also featured entertainment by the Milam dance team, chorus, band and Girls Leadership Team.

Many of the grants awarded for the upcoming 2017-18 school year involved the arts or science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Teresa Bernauer, geography and Mississippi studies teacher at Tupelo Middle, was awarded a grant that will touch on a little bit of everything.

Students across subject areas will take a deep dive into Mississippi history and culture, Bernauer said, learning about lesser-known figures from the state, Mississippi’s climate, demographics and other aspects of life in the Magnolia state.

Bernauer was also awarded the Founder’s Award, which AEE presents to one stand-out grantee each year.

While Bernauer’s grant will encompass all subjects, Early Childhood Education Center teacher Cheryl Dexter wants to hone in on science.

Dexter was awarded a grant at Friday’s luncheon to fund the formation of a science club that will introduce students to science concepts.

With no science curriculum at ECEC, Dexter said she often looks for other ways to incorporate science in her teaching and classroom activities.

“I love doing science in my class,” Dexter said. “Working the science in where we can is just so important.”

AEE also presented two community awards at Friday’s luncheon. The J.C. Whitehead Award was presented to Sanders Clinic for Women, and the Jack Reed Sr., Award was presented to Shawn Brevard and the Brevard family.

Emily Jarrett, AEE president, said the luncheon is a great way to showcase AEE-funded activities and celebrate the district’s most creative educators.

“School budgets cover the nuts and bolts, but teachers know that kids learn best when there are innovative and creative things going on in the classroom,” Jarrett said.

