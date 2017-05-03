Affidavit ballots give Hallmark primary win

By William Moore

Daily Journal

SHANNON – Shannon taxpayers will not have to pay for a run-off election, thanks to a pair of affidavit ballots.

On election night, incumbent mayor Ronnie Hallmark had 177 votes, while Democratic challengers Robert Seymore and Rodney Beatty had 177 votes combined. Under state law, if no one has a simple majority, the top two candidates move to a run-off.

The Shannon Democratic Municipal Committee met Wednesday night to could four affidavit ballots.

“Anytime there is a question about someone’s name or address, you have to let them vote,” said committee chairman Tony Abernathy. “You just have to put it in an envelope and seal it until it can be verified.”

Of the four ballots, one person was registered to vote in Tupelo. Another was not registered to vote anywhere in Lee County, according to a search by Shannon Town Clerk Kizzy Johnson. The other two ballots were verified and accepted. Both voted for Hallmark giving him 179 votes, or exactly 50 percent plus one vote.

“People say that one vote doesn’t matter but this shows one vote can make a big difference,” Hallmark said. “One vote was the difference between the town having to pay for a run-off. And for a small town, it’s costly to have a run-off.”

Officials estimate it would have cost around $4,000 to hold a single-race election.

Seymore, 72, was pleased with his showing in his first venture into politics.

“I think I did good,” Seymore said of his 151 votes. When asked if was considering another run for office, he said, “I might.”

Hallmark will now face Republican challenger Timothy Tubb in the June 6 general election.

“I’ll have to start campaigning all over,” Hallmark said. “I’ve got a month to go back and revisit everybody.”

In the other Shannon races, incumbent aldermen Bryant Thompson, Paul Lyles and Carl Trice were unopposed. Debbie Johnson defeated sitting Ward 2 alderman Joey McCord 76 votes to 61. In Ward 3, challenger Lucy Blair unseated incumbent James Oswalt 75-42. Blair will advance to the general election where she will face the town’s other Republican candidate, Garry Waldo.