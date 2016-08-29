Alcorn County man charged with attempted murder

By Josh Mitchell

Corinth Today

An Alcorn County man was charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling in an incident that occurred Thursday.

Billy Wayne Lauderdale, 50, allegedly fired a high-powered rifle into the residence of Gerald Guynes at 242 County Road 500, said Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell.

Lauderdale, who resides at 235 County Road 500, allegedly went to Guynes’ residence last Thursday with a shotgun. Lauderdale then pointed the shotgun at Guynes and pulled the trigger twice, but it did not fire, the sheriff said.

The shell that was in the shotgun had already been spent, and Lauderdale then tried to put a live shell in the gun. At that time an altercation between Guynes and Lauderdale occurred, and Lauderdale left the residence.

Afterwards, Guynes said he was sitting on the couch in the living room when rounds from a high-powered rifle were fired into the front door, living room window and pickup truck. Guynes was not hurt by the shots, Caldwell noted.

The shots were allegedly fired by Lauderdale, who is currently held in the county jail on a $200,000 bond.

Lauderdale was apparently upset about a prior incident, Caldwell said.